Cardi B slams Trump in brand new single ‘Ah Ha.’ White House says nobody cares ‘what out-of-touch, woke Hollywood celebrities have to say’

Cardi B just released a brand new single titled Ah Ha, and it is already making waves for its direct criticism of President Trump. The track finds the rapper focusing on her own success while calling out those who stand in her way, but it is the specific lyrical jab at the President that has sparked a heated exchange, Unilad reported. Within the song, she raps, “Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b—h, f— him/ A hoe never played with me once in this b—h.”

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The response from the administration was swift and pointed. Speaking with Billboard, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle clapped back at the rapper, as he stated, “Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch, woke Hollywood celebrities have to say.”

Cardi B has a well-documented history of speaking out on political issues, including a 2019 video on Instagram that went viral. In that post, she blasted the Trump administration over the fact that federal workers were not being paid during the longest government shutdown in United States history. She said, “I just wanted to remind you, because it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” and added, “Our country is a hellhole right now…I feel like we need to take some action.”

This is not the first time Cardi B has used her platform to voice her frustrations with the current administration

While some might see her fame as a barrier to being taken seriously in political discourse, Cardi B has made it clear that her interest in the subject is genuine. In an interview with GQ magazine, she explained her perspective on the system. She mentioned, “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

Cardi B Clashes With Donald Trump Allies Online After Dissing President in New Song 'Ah Ha': 'Let's Talk About Epstein' https://t.co/vJvnWY4FHA pic.twitter.com/hSV5MuYmVk — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) August 5, 2026

She also noted that she stays informed on community issues and finds it frustrating when people accuse her of chasing clout for speaking up. She said, “Me, I’m always watching the news. I’m always looking at it on my phone. I hate when you talk about something that’s going on in the community, people think, because you’re famous, you doing it for clout.”

The situation becomes even more complicated when you look at the landscape of hip-hop rivalries. Cardi B has been involved in a high-profile, long-running feud with Nicki Minaj, who has taken a completely different stance regarding the President. Minaj has been very vocal about her support for the Republicans and the Trump administration.

Earlier this year in Washington, D.C., Minaj stated, “I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change.” She added, “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Fans of the genre will remember that the tension between Cardi B and Minaj reached a boiling point back in 2018 during New York Fashion Week, when a shoe-throwing altercation occurred. Even though there have been moments where it seemed like things might cool down, the two have continued to exchange jabs.

With Cardi B dropping this new track, it is clear that her willingness to engage in political commentary is not slowing down, regardless of the criticism she receives from the White House or her peers in the industry.

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