Angel Reese’s signature Barbie debut is overshadowed by debate over her childhood doll comments

Angel Reese should have been celebrating a major career milestone after receiving her own signature Barbie doll. Instead, the WNBA star found herself at the center of an online debate after comments she made about the dolls she had growing up resurfaced and sparked backlash.

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According to BroBible, Reese explained that creating the doll was deeply personal because she rarely saw toys that reflected her appearance as a child. The release was meant to inspire young girls who want to see themselves represented both on and off the basketball court.

The discussion quickly shifted from the doll itself to Reese’s childhood comments. Social media users pointed out that Black Barbie dolls have existed for decades. That disagreement soon became the biggest talking point surrounding the launch rather than the collectible itself.

Mattel released the Angel Reese Barbie on August 3. The company said the doll is “sculpted to her likeness” and features her pink basketball uniform, signature leggings, basketball, shoes, and headband. Mattel described the release as a tribute to the basketball star and advocate.

Barbie🏀 Angel Reese says she created her own Barbie after growing up without dolls that looked like her. “Honestly I didn’t have a lot of dolls because I didn’t have dolls that really looked like me much,” the WNBA star explained. 👧✨ #AngelReese #Barbie #WNBA #Representation… pic.twitter.com/sdkzx5dOXA — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) August 5, 2026

While discussing the launch, Reese explained why the project meant so much to her. She said, “I didn’t have a lot of dolls.” She added that many of the dolls available when she was young did not resemble her.

Reese’s doll also joins a growing list of celebrities who have been honored with their own Barbie releases in recent years. A Miley Cyrus Barbie doll was added to Mattel’s Signature Collection, with the collectible celebrating the singer’s career through one of her most recognizable looks.

Reese also said she wanted the doll to be intentional. She explained that children should be able to see dolls with “nails and hair” that look like them while also representing someone who can dominate on the basketball court. She said that was an important part of creating the Barbie.

However, those remarks drew criticism online. Users on X questioned Reese’s claim because Black Barbie dolls were first introduced in 1980. That was 22 years before Reese was born in 2002. The discussion even led to a Community Note being added to posts about her comments.

While much of the conversation centered on Reese’s remarks, Mattel’s Barbie lineup has continued to celebrate athletes, entertainers, and fictional characters alike. A Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Barbie was previously unveiled alongside other Batman v Superman collectibles as part of the company’s DC-inspired collection.

Despite the controversy, Reese continues to make an impact on the court. She is in her third WNBA season and her first with the Atlanta Dream after being traded from the Chicago Sky. She is averaging 16.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season.

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