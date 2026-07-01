‘Dream come true’: Miley Cyrus now has her own Barbie doll from Mattel’s Signature Collection

Miley Cyrus has joined the group of icons honored by Mattel with her own Barbie Signature Collector Doll. The release celebrates the 33-year-old artist for her influence on pop culture and her work supporting self-expression.

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The doll recreates the singer’s look from her Golden Burning Sun music video, released in 2025 as part of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. Mattel designers worked closely with Cyrus to make sure the look matched her personal style.

According to RTÉ, the doll wears an all-black faux leather outfit with a hooded jacket and black pumps. It has long brown hair styled with a bow and holds a microphone. Cyrus talked about her excitement over the creative process behind the project. She said: “Seeing my Barbie for the first time is a dream come true. We spent so much time really digging into the details.”

Cyrus describes her role in designing the doll

She said the precision of the design mattered a lot to her. Cyrus said: “That’s something that wasn’t just important to me in designing the Barbie, but it’s also very important to my own creativity and the way that I represent myself.” She added: “We did not miss any marks when it came down to the design of my doll from the look, the hair, the accessories, the makeup, and the structure.”

Miley Cyrus has been honored with a Barbie doll created in her likeness. The doll can be seen wearing a black faux-leather two-piece set, completed with a hooded jacket that replicates what Cyrus wore in her 2025 ‘Golden Burning Sun’ music video pic.twitter.com/KpWOu462XV — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2026

Cyrus said the goal was not to create an image of perfect flawlessness, but to capture the specific look of her Golden Burning Sun style. She said: “Every detail was purposeful, and we spent a lot of time perfecting her, not to be perfect, because that wouldn’t be representative of me, but to really get down to the details of this Golden Burning Sun look.”

The doll’s release comes during a big year for Cyrus. It follows her recent induction onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which marked her two decades in entertainment, a period that has also included woman’s claim about her birth mother. She started as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel and has since become a musician with three Grammys and a BRIT Award.

Mattel debuts new Miley Cyrus Barbie doll. pic.twitter.com/Zv9SDAjSON — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 30, 2026

Cyrus has also worked in philanthropy, focusing much of her recent efforts on LGBTQ+ rights and youth homelessness. She joins a group of musicians featured in the Barbie Signature Series that includes David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Elvis Presley, Gloria Estefan, and Kylie Minogue, artists honored at events like the Grammys, where Trevor Noah’s Grammys hosting joke about Nicki Minaj drew attention.

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