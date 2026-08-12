Disney is taking the idea of a dream home in a very different direction. The company is bringing its Storyliving concept to North Carolina with Asteria, a planned residential community where Disney-style experiences will become part of everyday life.

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Located in Pittsboro within Chatham Park southwest of Raleigh, Asteria is planned to span about 1,500 acres and include approximately 4,000 residences. Home sales are expected to begin in fall 2027. The first residents are anticipated to arrive in fall 2028.

But this will be more than a neighborhood with a Disney name. According to the Asteria Press Release, Disney Imagineers are helping shape the community’s design and experiences. Disney Cast Members will also provide the company’s signature service while residents take part in curated events, wellness activities and excursions.

A Peter Pan inspired club and a 5 bedroom cottage for guests? Yes Please!

At the center of Asteria will be the Second Star Club. Its name references the celestial compass from Disney’s 1953 animated classic Peter Pan. The club will include a large gathering lawn, event pavilion, wellness center and a dedicated Longtable Lodge for residents aged 55 and older.

It's where your story begins ✨ A first look at the entryway for Asteria, a Storyliving by Disney community coming to life in the Raleigh, North Carolina area 🏠 https://t.co/qhRi0DcEDh



See https://t.co/wLM4D1JzEH for important disclosures and full details. pic.twitter.com/9bIajZ3aeV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 5, 2026

One of its biggest attractions will be Marquet Hall. The two-story restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating. It will also have dart boards, ping-pong tables, and table-top shuffleboard. The Studios will offer creative spaces with tools such as laser engravers and fabric printers.

Then there is Lost Key Cottage. Inspired by Peter Pan, the five-bedroom home will feature whimsical details and can be used by club members and their guests for events or overnight stays.

Asteria will also offer adult and family pools, a playground plus tennis and pickleball courts. Disney programming will focus on four areas: enrichment, entertainment, health and wellness, and excursions. Activities may include local artist workshops, Disney movie nights, fitness classes, culinary demonstrations and guided nature hikes.

The community is designed around lifelong learning and discovery. Its name honors the Carolina Aster flower and the night sky. This comes after Disney pushed to bring sports fans together through its ESPN Fan House.

Disney Imagineering executive Shawn Montague described it as “our campus of discovery.”

According to Disney, the community is being developed with award-winning DMB Development. It will offer single-family and attached homes with some residences designated for people aged 55 and older. The BroBible report notes that Asteria will be Disney’s second Storyliving community after Cotino in Rancho Mirage, California.

Cotino covers 618 acres and features a 24-acre artificial lagoon with white-sand beaches. Homes there range from $1.34 million to $3.2 million. That kind of Disney price tag has already caught people off guard, as one Florida dad recently compared the cost of a Disney World ticket to three nights at Universal.

Buyers can also choose Artisan Club membership with a $20,000 initiation fee and annual dues of $11,000 to $19,000. HOA fees range from $400 to $600 monthly.

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