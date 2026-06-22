‘Live sports are among the very few things that remain AI-proof’: Disney unveils ESPN Fan House to help advertisers reach sports fans in new ways

Disney is launching a new interactive hub called ESPN Fan House this August to change how advertisers connect with sports audiences, Variety reported. This initiative is set to debut alongside college football coverage, specifically appearing during popular programs like College GameDay. The company is aiming to keep viewers glued to their screens while providing brands with a fresh way to get in on the action.

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You can expect to see live polls, trivia, and sweepstakes integrated directly into the viewing experience. Whether you are watching from home or checking in through digital and social platforms, the hub is designed to make you feel like you are part of the game. It even extends to on-site events, where you will be able to browse merchandise and interact with various brand integrations.

The technology behind this relies on Flowcode, which uses customizable QR codes that update in real time. These codes are pretty clever, in my opinion, because they use specific colors and design elements to help brands stand out from the crowd.

The strategy here is clearly about leaning into the durability of live sports

In a world where streaming has changed everything, sports remain a rare constant that brings in the massive, simultaneous audiences that advertisers are constantly chasing. Disney is banking on its strong football lineup to build momentum, especially with its first Super Bowl appearance in over 20 years coming up in 2027. They hope this success will spill over into interest for other major live events like the Oscars and the Grammys.

Rita Ferro, president, global advertising at The Walt Disney Company, noted the importance of this shift in a prepared statement. “As fans increasingly expect connected experiences, we’re creating new ways to bring them closer to the moments they care about most,” she said. She added, “The scale and frequency of college football creates an unmatched platform for sustained fan connections — each game week is a new opportunity to deepen that relationship. ESPN Fan House gives fans more ways to engage with ESPN while giving brands a direct connection to those moments.”

Disney will launch ESPN Fan House in August, a new interactive hub aimed at bringing fans closer to the sports they enjoy while making advertisers part of the exchange.



The platform will debut alongside ESPN’s college football coverage, per @Variety.



MORE:… pic.twitter.com/nceF59yUM2 — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) June 22, 2026

Publicis Sports has already signed on to participate in this project. Suzy Deering, CEO, Publicis Sports, explained why this approach is so valuable for the industry right now. “Live sports are among the very few things that remain AI-proof, and fans are craving deeper connections to the moments that matter,” she said.

She continued, “Having a solution like ESPN Fan House helps brands reach fans in those moments and provides an opportunity for deeper engagement, impact and measurement. When combined with our extensive portfolio of solutions and insights from our unique fan graph, it enables us to better help our clients grow fan engagement and maximize their sports investments.”

It shows how traditional media companies are evolving their advertising models to stay relevant. By focusing on the unique, unscripted nature of sports, Disney is trying to secure its place as a top-tier destination for both fans and marketers. If you are a fan who likes to stay engaged beyond just watching the clock, these interactive features will likely make your game day experience feel more immersive.

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