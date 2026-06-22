Man puts world cup game on Delta flight entertainment system, what he encounters next has him swearing to never fly with the airline again

A TikTok user recently captured a moment of pure frustration while trying to watch a World Cup match between South Africa and Mexico on a Delta flight, BroBible reported. The passenger posted a video on TikTok that has already racked up over 384,000 views, showing the exact moment the in-flight entertainment system ruined a high-stakes play.

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Just as a team prepared to take a penalty kick, a notification reading, “PA in progress. Please remove your headphones.” blocked the center of the screen. The user clearly had enough, writing, “I hate Delta,” on the video and adding the caption, “Never going in delta again.”

I can see why it can come off as one of the most annoying experiences you can have while traveling. You are finally settling in to catch a game, the picture is looking crisp and smooth, and then the system completely hijacks your view. I have been there, and I also found it incredibly frustrating to have a critical moment interrupted by an announcement.

While it is easy to vent about Delta, this is actually a standard practice across the entire airline industry

Airlines have to follow strict regulations to ensure that all critical announcements are delivered clearly to every passenger. These systems are treated as essential for safety, and the carriers are required to maintain a direct line of communication in case of an emergency. It is a balancing act for the flight crews because they have to prioritize safety protocols over your entertainment.

The frustration is not limited to just one carrier. A thread on Reddit (although we couldn’t verify the claim independently) highlighted that United Airlines has interrupted movies just to advertise its loyalty program, which sounds to me like a major headache for anyone trying to relax. Some passengers feel these interruptions are just money-making ploys instead of genuine efforts to improve the flying experience. I can see why it can feel like a total miss when you are forced to listen to a pitch you never asked for while trying to watch a movie or a game.

Interestingly, not everyone hates the chatter. Former airline captain John Cox explained in a 2014 column for USA Today that passengers are actually quite divided on this. While many people ask captains to keep quiet, others frequently request that the pilot point out geographical sights or identify the cities they are flying over. As Cox noted, “Each captain has to determine how much information to provide and when to provide it, attempting to meet these competing views.”

The reaction online has been just as mixed as you might expect. Many people in the comments section shared the TikToker’s annoyance, with one user noting, “It is annoying but every airline does it lol.” Another user pointed out that United might be even worse, saying, “Bro United is worse. They put a massive ‘Announcement in progress’ across the whole screen.” On the other hand, some people thought the whole situation was a bit of an overreaction. One commenter wrote, “Live television being paused at 36,000 feet traveling 550mph. The most first world problem ever.”

It is definitely a tough spot for travelers. The World Cup is one of the most widely viewed sporting events on Earth, but it has become increasingly difficult to follow this year. Between the mandatory hydration breaks that seem to invite more advertising than ever and the struggle to find affordable tickets, fans are already dealing with enough. Adding in-flight entertainment interruptions to the mix just makes it that much harder to enjoy the sport you love.

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