A customer renting a car from an airport said the clerk who handled his identification and credit card was wearing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses during the transaction. The customer, who posted about the experience on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating under the username AustinTanius, said he did not notice the glasses until the payment process was wrapping up.

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The post, titled “Renting a car and the clerk was wearing meta glasses,” has received 13,000 upvotes and more than 1,200 comments. In the post, AustinTanius wrote that he understands filming in public is legally allowed but does not think someone handling credit cards and IDs should be filming those interactions.

AustinTanius said his wife was speaking with the clerk first while he was away from the counter, and he did not notice the glasses until they were leaving. Meta Ray-Bans are smart glasses that can record video and photos through a built-in camera.

Customer says he plans to raise the issue with the rental company

Responding to a comment, AustinTanius said, “Yup, we are already looking into contacting corporate.” He later added that he plans to ask for a manager when he and his wife return the car.

Several commenters raised concerns about the personal nature of the recording device compared to a company-installed camera. One commenter wrote, “It’s not a matter that you and your information was recorded, it’s that it was potentially recorded by someone’s personal device.”

Companies that mishandle customer data have faced regulatory consequences before, including Amazon’s $2.25 million FTC settlement over its handling of identity theft victims’ records. Another commenter said the rental counter is private property, not a public space, adding, “That’s an absolute invasion of your privacy…and the rental car place is a place of business, which is private, not public.”

Some commenters asked how to tell the glasses apart from regular sunglasses. AustinTanius responded, “Yeah, you can see the lenses. There is a light, but there is also a way to drill the light out and keep the glasses working.” He said the recording light was not on during his interaction with the clerk, but noted he is aware that some users disable the indicator light.

AustinTanius also wrote, “I’ve told others, no, the recording light was not on, but I also know people pay to get the light drilled out so it can record without the light being on. He was the only person wearing the glasses. I hope the guy has no ill intent but I don’t think he should wear those glasses to work. Especially in his position.”

One commenter argued that the presence of the camera was not the main concern, writing, “The glasses themselves aren’t even the biggest issue to me. It’s the fact that they’re being worn while handling someone’s ID and credit card.” The same commenter added, “Would you hand your credit card to someone who was openly filming it with their phone? If not, why is it suddenly okay because the camera is built into their glasses?”

Another commenter suggested that customers request a different staff member if they notice similar devices, writing, “That’s where you ask for the manager and tell them the clerk is wearing a recording device while handling your ID and CC and that you either want another clerk or for them to remove the recording device.”

Some commenters raised the topic of data security standards for card transactions. One comment stated, “This is 100% a PCI Compliance (aka credit card security standards required by all the processing companies) violation. Like basically textbook example. Specifically at least Requirements 3, 9, and 12.”

Disputes over filming employees during customer interactions have surfaced elsewhere too, including a case involving a McDonald’s worker confronting a customer after she recorded their exchange. Other commenters on the rental car post shared related experiences involving personal information collected during car rentals. One wrote, “I had a guy who worked at budget take my phone number from my rental agreement and text me asking me out on a date lol.”

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