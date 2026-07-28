‘DEFINITELY got fired’: Video shows McDonald’s worker crashing out on a customer for filming her, and the internet appears to be taking her side

A customer at McDonald’s Drive-Thru shared a confrontation with an employee after receiving her order. Apparently, the customer had some conversation with the worker before receiving the order, and once the employee handed it over, she allegedly crashed out on the customer. The customer recorded the video of the confrontation and posted it on social media.

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In a video shared by TikTok user @dylangg, a McDonald’s employee is seen showing intense frustration towards the customer after handing over her order. The employee can be seen using obscene gestures and odd language, which could be a reaction to a disagreement with the female customer that may have taken place before she started recording. The employee was seemingly unhappy about being recorded, and at the end of the video she brought her own phone to record the customer as well.

The user who appears to have reshared the footage already sided with the McDonald’s employee, as they wrote in the caption, “Don’t even need context idc i’m on mcdivas side.” The video has gone viral, garnering over 18 million views on TikTok.

Viewers appeared to be on the employee’s side

As the video gained significant traction, viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with many focusing on the employee and saying she was being recorded unnecessarily. As one of the commenters stated, “Didn’t see nothing wrong …why would you start recording her in the first place.” Another one added, “She’s totally right. Why the heck u filming people unasked wth.”

Apart from these, some criticized the behavior of the customer towards the employee, who might be younger than the customer herself: “Always the grown people having beef with teens just trying to earn some money.” Another one wrote, “You were rude and she handed you your food. You sarcastically said thank you and good, so she’s matching your energy I’m sorry, but why r u recording ?”

Others talked about the young employee’s job; someone claimed, “She DEFINITELY got fired after that.” The comment section consisted of similar views from the audience. While this footage shows an intense confrontation, it doesn’t show what happened before it. So, the actual context remains unknown. The incident is not independently verified, and it remains unclear how old this clip is.

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