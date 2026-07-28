‘Do my s—, now’: A woman filmed herself berating a Domino’s employee, with one viewer saying the worker was left ‘on the verge of tears’

A resurfaced TikTok showing a woman cursing at a Domino’s employee over a delayed order has reignited discussion about how customers treat food service workers. According to the Daily Dot, the clip was originally posted by @purpbeazy and later reshared on X by the account @EBTtok, which summarized the footage by saying the woman “films herself screaming ‘Make my **** now *****’ at the poor worker, who looks on the verge of tears.”

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That same account added that “these unemployed heifers delusionally think they’re better than food service workers,” a characterization that reflects @EBTtok’s own framing rather than the outlet’s reporting. In her original caption, she described the footage as several years old, writing that she wanted to make sure it wouldn’t cause any legal trouble before posting it.

Because she was a participant in the exchange and it happened at a public-facing store counter, legal experts generally note that this kind of recording would not typically run afoul of state wiretapping or consent laws, even in stricter two-party states, since those protections are built around a reasonable expectation of privacy that a retail transaction usually doesn’t carry. In the video itself, she can be heard demanding her order immediately: “Do my **** now, *****! Hurry up! Hurry the **** up! Well, hurry up!”

The rant escalated well beyond the initial demand

She continued pressing the point moments later, saying, “Let me make sure it’s in front of my ************* car, because you so ************* mouthy. Let me see. Hurry up, do the **** now.” She went on to add, “Let me see this ************ renter, *****, because my kids are the **** hungry, *****. Now call who the **** you need to call? For my new mail. I never order from this ************ again, you dirty *** *****.”

A foul-mouthed black woman berates a white female @dominos employees.



She films herself screaming “Make my shit now BITCH” at the poor worker, who looks on the verge of tears.



These unemployed heifers delusionally think they’re better than food service workers. pic.twitter.com/68Qj35bBWw — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) July 27, 2026

One X user wrote: “The worker is literally just standing there holding a monitor trying not to cry and this lady is filming herself like she’s the hero of the story.” Some commenters said they would have handled being in the worker’s position differently, with one writing that they would have “refused service and called the police” rather than tolerate being spoken to that way.

Another connected the clip to a broader industry shift, arguing that this kind of treatment is part of why more restaurants are turning to kiosks and automated ordering. Others zeroed in on details beyond the cursing itself, including comments mocking the employee for wearing glasses. A separate X user raised concerns about the worker’s safety on the job, writing, “This is not a safe place for employees @dominoes. This young employee did not deserve this abuse. This is the garbage I would go to jail for because I would’ve stepped into help her. Where were the other employees???”

That concern lines up with how at least part of the Domino’s corporate structure frames the issue on paper. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, the company’s Australia and New Zealand franchise operator, states in its own code of conduct that “violent and aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated towards customers, other employees or members of the public.”

That same code adds that employees “have the right to expect to work in a safe and healthy work environment.” It’s not clear whether the U.S. franchisee tied to this specific location has an identical policy. A similar clip drew comparable backlash recently when a customer tried to humiliate a server by throwing cash on the floor, only for the restaurant’s manager to step in on the employee’s behalf.

Nothing in the footage explains what led up to the confrontation, and there’s no way to tell from the clip alone how the wait time compared to normal, or what the store’s own procedures looked like that day. Throughout the exchange, the employee stays composed and never fires back. Key facts here remain unconfirmed, according to the outlet.

Nobody has pinned down exactly when this happened, neither person in the video has been identified, and there’s no record of whether police or store management ever got involved afterward.

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