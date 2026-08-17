New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez is moving to draft two new bills aimed at strengthening child safety and consumer protections online, a direct follow-up to the state’s massive $942m legal victory against Meta, The Guardian reported. These upcoming legislative efforts are designed to expand the state’s reach beyond social media giants, creating a comprehensive framework that covers emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and chatbots.

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The momentum for this push comes after a series of high-stakes court battles. Back in March, a jury found that Meta knowingly misled users about platform safety and facilitated harm, including child sexual exploitation. This led to a substantial penalty and a subsequent court order earlier this month requiring the company to pay $567m in the second phase of the lawsuit. That money is earmarked for youth mental health services, awareness programs, and prevention initiatives.

The court also mandated specific reforms that will remain in place for five years. These include overnight limits on push notifications, mandatory time-use caps for users under 18, and enhanced safeguards against exploitation. While the state sought even more aggressive measures, such as the appointment of a child safety monitor and the de-encryption of children’s messages, the judge noted that those specific actions were better suited for the legislative branch to decide.

Torrez is now turning his attention to the state house to address those gaps

One of the proposed bills would remove existing caps on penalties for consumer protection violations. By pursuing this at the state level, Torrez hopes to build a blueprint that other regions can follow. He argues that while federal action is ultimately necessary, the current lack of movement on Capitol Hill makes it impossible to wait. “I think there’s a lot of momentum coming out of our victory in court, and the idea is to build on that momentum,” said Torrez.

A $1 trillion trial against Meta could fundamentally reshape Instagram and Facebook: A jury trial beginning Tuesday, brought by 30 U.S. states including California and New York, represents the most consequential legal threat Meta has faced over its… https://t.co/OSUaGz6bnV pic.twitter.com/1SjAggLFkf — Quartz (@qz) August 17, 2026

The legal pressure on Meta isn’t stopping there. The company is currently facing a third, separate lawsuit from the attorney general’s office involving data privacy and civic harms, with a trial expected to begin in September. Additionally, Torrez is preparing to file a new lawsuit against an AI company regarding a chatbot that children have reportedly formed emotional bonds with.

Meta has consistently defended its operations throughout these proceedings. A company spokesperson stated, “We have strict, longstanding rules against child exploitation and have invested billions to fight it, both through proactive detection technology and safety features designed to prevent harm.”

The company also pointed to the removal of 36 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram in 2025 and the introduction of teen accounts as evidence of their commitment to safety. Regarding the court’s recent ruling, the spokesperson added, “We disagree with the ruling and will appeal.”

For Torrez, the internal documents uncovered during discovery were particularly eye-opening. He described being struck by the depth of knowledge the company had regarding both mental health struggles and the pervasiveness of exploitation on its platforms. As the state moves forward, the attorney general remains focused on ensuring that tech companies are held to a higher standard of accountability, regardless of how much they push back in court.

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