A Domino’s delivery driver recently shared his frustration after spending extra time and effort to ensure a customer received a hot meal, only to be rewarded with a tip of less than 50 cents. The driver, Tommie McCoy, posted a video to TikTok that has since gone viral, according to BroBible. In the video, McCoy explains that the bill came to $49.59 and that the customer handed him a $50 bill while telling him to keep the change.

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The Domino’s driver detailed the steps he took to provide quality service during that delivery. However, apparently the gate was locked, and the customer did not answer the phone, leaving him waiting outside for allegedly 10 minutes. During that wait, the Domino’s driver claimed he used his own car seat warmer to keep the pizza hot. As he held the money to the camera, he joked that he would put “the 46 cents in my little baggie here,” McCoy said.

On-screen text noted that tips are not necessary, then asked about cases where the pizza guy waits. He noted that when someone goes above and beyond, even a small gesture of appreciation can mean a lot. He also said he was surprised by how divided reactions were over tipping and wages. The clip joins a run of viral customer service disputes, including one over a Southwest passenger’s fragile bag.

He says he wasn’t trying to shame the customer

In an emailed statement to Brobible, McCoy clarified that the event happened a couple of years ago while he worked for Domino’s. He emphasized that he does not believe tipping is mandatory and was not trying to shame the customer. Instead, he claims to show the perspective of someone working in customer service. “The point of the video was really just showing the perspective of someone working in customer service,” McCoy said in the email.

Most viewers in his comments section were split on the TikTok video. Some argued that tipping is not required, with one user writing, “You get paid hourly and mileage along with tips. So what’s the problem???” However, other commenters felt Domino’s delivery drivers should be tipped as a matter of principle, with the commenter adding, “People that dont tip, receive their food LAST!! Period!..”

One Domino’s delivery driver explained that tips make up most of their paycheck. The driver said that “I made thr most off dominos off the trafick alone. did 2-3 trips at a pop non stop as much as i could to make up that difference.” However, another commenter then questioned the use of a delivery fee by saying, “What is the delivery fee for then???”

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