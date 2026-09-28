A TikTok video posted by @baddiebei has drawn 1.3 million views and more than 2,000 comments. In the clip, a young woman poses for photos on a sidewalk in New York’s West Village when an off-screen woman starts speaking to her.

Recommended Videos

On-screen text in the video reads, “POV: you’re politely taking photos without disrupting anybody in the West Village and this Karen starts yelling and s–t shaming you but at least you look cute.” The poster’s caption on the video is “Concrete jungles wet dreams tomato.”

The woman on camera, who posts as @baddiebei, is shown standing in front of a red brick building with a window box of pink and green flowers. A small sign on the building reads “little owl 2006.” She is wearing a camouflage-patterned strapless top, a khaki mini-skirt with cargo pockets, a white sheer cardigan, and white sneakers.

Off-screen woman says posted photos bring people who rob the block

An off-screen woman’s voice first asks, “Do you live in this building?” The same voice continues, “Yeah, look at this. I mean, it’s obnoxious.” @baddiebei keeps posing, smiling, and adjusting her hair as the off-screen woman goes on. The voice says, “Why don’t you just take your clothes off at the same time?”

The off-screen woman then says, “We hate it. Everybody hates it. We hate that, we hate this, and they call, and then you put it online and then people come and rob us.” The video later cuts to a close-up of green and purple foliage in a planter while that statement finishes.

The clip does not identify the off-screen speaker by name or show her face. It also does not confirm whether she lives in the building she asked about. Such public confrontations have played out in other viral videos, like when a white woman threw a drug accusation at a black woman after she parked her car.

Viewers left a range of comments under the video. One person wrote that younger people should answer back instead of staying quiet. They said, “the younger gen needs to start speaking up… letting old heads talk to you crazy and say nothing?” Another commenter claimed the same woman does this around the neighborhood. They wrote, “this lady does this alll over the west villagee.”

Some viewers sided with the off-screen woman. One wrote, “sorry but ngl she’s got a point.” Another said, “It’s not polite to take photos in front of other people’s homes.”

Other comments treated the clip as a New York scene or as a warning about growing older. One person wrote, “this whole encounter is so New York.” Another said, “My biggest fear is turning into the woman berating you with age.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy