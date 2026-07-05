Viral video shows white woman throwing ‘drug’ accusation at a black woman, as the latter took a moment to leave her car after parking

A video circulating on X captures a heated interaction where a woman was baselessly accused of using drugs simply because she remained in her parked car. As Daily Dot reported, the footage highlights an uncomfortable encounter between neighbors, where one individual faced aggressive harassment while trying to exit her vehicle with her dogs.

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The confrontation began when a woman walking her dog approached the driver and made an unsubstantiated claim that she was consuming drugs. There is zero evidence provided in the clip to support this accusation, yet the accuser persisted in her claims.

The driver, clearly frustrated by the situation, began recording the exchange as it unfolded. Throughout the video, the accuser threatens to document the driver’s license plate number. This doesn’t seem to faze the driver at all, who remains calm and directs the woman to simply walk away.

The driver stood her ground

She told the accuser, “This is going to go viral,” and pointed out the underlying bias in the interaction. She tells the woman, “You saw a Black woman sitting in her car and automatically assumed I’m on drugs.” In a defensive response, the accuser claims she did not notice the driver’s race and suggests her assumption was based solely on the fact that someone was sitting in a parked car. The driver continues to deny the drug allegations, but the accuser keeps repeating them and threatens to involve the police.

This racist white woman accused this black woman of doing drugs because she had parked her car & didn’t immediately get out of it with her dogs when she lives there.She threatened to call the cops on her too and said all black people are a menace to society. Racism is real. pic.twitter.com/DY4w2As3tZ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 30, 2026

The situation eventually de-escalates when the accuser walks away. Before the video ends, the driver reminds the woman that they are neighbors living in the same community. She encourages her to act with more kindness toward others in the neighborhood moving forward.

The caption attached to the video on X summarizes the event, stating, “This racist white woman accused this black woman of doing drugs because she had parked her car & didn’t immediately get out of it with her dogs when she lives there. She threatened to call the cops on her too and said all black people are a menace to society. Racism is real.”

Public reaction on X has been overwhelmingly supportive of the driver. Many users expressed frustration with the accuser’s behavior, with one person writing, “Miserable old hag with nothing better to do.” Another user commented, “That woman is not only racist, she’s (like most racists) a coward.”

Other viewers suggested that the driver should have been the one to contact the police, noting, “She should call the cops and tell them she couldn’t get out of the car because a racist had 2 dogs and she was afraid. The racist lives near her if she’s walking dogs, no telling what she will do next.”

While a small portion of the feedback included hurtful remarks aimed at the driver, the vast majority of commenters found the footage difficult to watch. Most people expressed solidarity with the woman who had to endure such harsh and unfounded judgment. It is clear that this video has struck a nerve with many who view the behavior as inherently racist.

Because the footage is limited to what was shared on X, we were unable to independently verify all the circumstances or the specific claims made by either individual involved in the dispute.

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