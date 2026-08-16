For 100 days, Dr. Joseph Dituri lived beneath the surface in a tiny underwater habitat. When he finally returned to land, he began testing his body to see what had changed.

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The Florida researcher, also known as Dr Deepsea, says the results revealed unexpected changes. According to VT, he claims his body had undergone a kind of transformation after spending more than three months in a pressurized environment.

Now, Dituri says the experience may have changed how his body functions on land. He describes the results as a “life glitch” that left him curious about what prolonged underwater living can do to humans.

The ‘life glitch’ claim is hard to ignore

Dituri spent more than three months inside a special pod at a lagoon in Key Largo, Florida. The habitat sat 30 feet underwater and was designed to maintain the same pressure as the surrounding ocean.

100 days underwater changed Dr. Joe Dituri's biology in ways that sound almost impossible.



Lower cholesterol. Longer telomeres. Nearly double the stem cells. Better deep sleep.



In this new episode, we break down what hyperbaric oxygen therapy actually does, the biggest mistakes… pic.twitter.com/K4l2dMb0Zx — Gary Brecka (@thegarybrecka) August 11, 2026

After resurfacing, Dituri underwent a series of tests to examine the effects of his experiment. According to his account, his cholesterol levels had dropped, and inflammation in his body had decreased. He also said his ability to concentrate had improved.

The researcher further claimed that his cells appeared younger after the experiment. He also reported sleeping better once back on land. His intensive workout routine underwater helped him retain his total body mass. However, biohacker Bryan Johnson has taken that fascination with youth even further, claiming he created a newborn clone of himself.

Dituri told NBC that he underwent extensive testing to understand how his body had changed. He says the findings showed several improvements compared with his condition before entering the habitat. Unlike Dituri, Johnson’s experiments with his body have produced less welcome findings.

His experiment was driven by curiosity about how humans respond to long periods in pressurized environments. He also believed the research could offer useful insights for ocean exploration and future crewed missions to Mars.

Dituri’s underwater stay took place in 2023 and earned him a Guinness World Record for the longest time living underwater in a fixed habitat. That record has since been broken.

Still, Dituri has stressed that the record was never his main goal. Speaking to CBS News, he explained that the experiment was really about testing human tolerance in extreme and isolated environments, not chasing a record.

His unusual experiment left him with more than a world record. Dituri also came away with questions about how long-term exposure to pressure and isolation could affect the human body.

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