‘My stomach is eating itself’: Biohacker Bryan Johnson reveals the diagnosis his anti-aging regimen never saw coming

Tech CEO Bryan Johnson, known for his multimillion dollar campaign to reverse aging, has revealed he is dealing with an incurable autoimmune disease called autoimmune gastritis. The condition causes his immune system to attack the healthy cells lining his stomach, a diagnosis that surfaced despite years of intensive health monitoring. As detailed by BroBible, Johnson said the news caught him off guard after months of unexplained low ferritin levels.

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Johnson announced the diagnosis on X, writing that his stomach is “eating itself.” He said he only discovered the condition in May, despite his team’s efforts to track his biological markers for years. The disease is chronic and can lead to nutritional deficiency, anemia, and an elevated long-term cancer risk, according to his post.

Standard medical care for autoimmune gastritis typically focuses on monitoring rather than a cure, but Johnson says he does not plan to accept that outcome. “My team and I are going to try and solve my AIG,” he wrote, adding that he wants to challenge the idea that certain conditions must simply be managed rather than treated.

Bryan Johnson has turned his own body into a years long experiment

Johnson has spent years running what is effectively an experiment on himself, tracking his own biology in extreme detail in pursuit of what he considers an ideal biological age. His methods have included blood transfusions from his teenage son, part of an approach he once described to Bloomberg as trying to “achieve age 18 everywhere.”

Bad news #1:



I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself.



Bad news #2:



2–5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides.



Good news:



I'm going to try and solve it. Will share all.



As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down… pic.twitter.com/EbJ8a916uS — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) June 30, 2026

Amid a broader wave of people documenting unconventional personal arrangements this week, including one report on dating apps used as housing, Johnson has continued treating his daily habits as data points. Despite spending roughly two million dollars a year on tracking everything from sleep quality to organ health, the disease went undetected for years.

According to Ram Hariharan, a data science faculty member at Northeastern University, Johnson is “arguably the most measured human alive,” and the condition still hid from him for years, as reported by Northeastern University. Autoimmune conditions are common even among people who otherwise appear healthy.

Dr. Gian Corrado, head team physician for Northeastern’s athletics program, noted that these diseases cover more than 100 known conditions and often arise without a clear cause. Genetics, environmental triggers, and infections are all suspected factors, though the exact origins frequently remain unclear.

Separate from Johnson’s case, other personal stories have circulated online this week involving people navigating unexpected outcomes from digital connections, including a dating app meetup gone differently than planned. Medical experts, meanwhile, have focused on what Johnson’s diagnosis reveals about the limits of biomarker tracking.

Emeka Okeke, an immunologist and assistant professor of biology at Northeastern, said autoimmune gastritis is not necessarily fatal, but it can progress silently for years before symptoms appear. He added that this uncertainty often drives people toward more aggressive testing or unproven treatments in search of answers.

Some experts see value in the attention Johnson has drawn to under-funded areas of medical research, even as they note the current limits of predictive health technology. According to Hariharan, most biomarker insights still trace back to basic health fundamentals such as sleep, diet, and stress management.

Johnson said he and his team plan to continue investigating potential treatments for the disease and will share updates as the research progresses.

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