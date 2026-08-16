Man checks the price label on Reese’s in Walmart, and decides to boycott Halloween Candy: ‘It nothing more than greed!’

Trey Stewart has officially decided to boycott Halloween after spotting a 55-piece bag of Reese’s candy priced at $29 at a Walmart store, BroBible reported. He shared his reaction in a TikTok video posted on August 11, which has since racked up 2.1 million views as of Thursday.

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When you walk into a store and see prices reaching these levels, it feels like the market has lost its touch with reality. Stewart put it bluntly in his video when he said, “Inflation has lost its mind.” He also made his stance on the holiday clear by stating, “Due to this, I will not be participating in trick-or-treating.”

The reaction online was just as intense as his own. Viewers flooded the comments to express their own anger over the cost of holiday treats. One user wrote, “$30 for lab-grown chocolate is crazy.” Another person commented, “The ingredients are worse, they’ve shrunk, and tripled the price.” Perhaps the most pointed criticism came from a viewer who wrote, “When are we going to stop calling it inflation? It nothing more than greed!”

It is worth noting that this frustration is part of a much larger conversation about the current economy

While federal data shows that inflation has cooled down from its recent highs, you are likely still feeling the impact of rising costs in your daily life. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices rose 3% over the year ending in July. Chocolate specifically is facing a tough time because cocoa prices have surged due to poor harvests in West Africa.

Hershey, the company behind Reese’s, has been raising prices to keep up with these elevated costs. They actually reported a 12% price increase during their most recent quarter. Of course, it is important to remember that individual retailers have the final say on pricing. The cost you see on the shelf can vary based on the specific package size, local conditions, and store promotions.

Beyond the price tag, Stewart was also confused about the timing of the display. He asked, “Why is it out in August?” It does feel surreal to see Halloween decorations and candy hitting the shelves while it is still the middle of summer. However, this is a calculated move by retailers. Stores have been pushing seasonal merchandise earlier and earlier to capture shoppers who want to get a head start.

The National Retail Federation found that nearly half of all Halloween shoppers began their shopping in September or earlier in 2025. By putting these items out in August, stores are trying to meet that demand while ensuring there is enough time for products to move through warehouses and onto store shelves. It is a strategy designed to maximize sales, but it clearly catches many shoppers off guard when they are just trying to pick up groceries.

For those of you planning your holiday budget, it seems like these early store setups and higher price points are the new normal. Whether this leads to more people skipping the candy aisle or just adjusting their expectations remains to be seen. In the meantime, the conversation around these prices continues to gain traction online.

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