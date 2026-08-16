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‘It’s just content’: Kick streamer accused of assaulting rival and stealing bicycle during chaotic streams in Japan

Image of Santosh Kumari
Santosh Kumari
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Published: Aug 16, 2026 05:00 pm

A livestream feud in Japan has taken an unexpected turn after Kick streamer Ozemi was accused of assaulting fellow creator Nanatty and taking a bicycle from outside a private home. Both incidents unfolded during a string of chaotic IRL broadcasts.

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Nanatty is a Japanese travel streamer with more than 40,000 followers on Kick. She first faced backlash after footage appeared to show her using the N-word while on a group stream in Osaka, as per Dexerto. On August 11, she addressed the controversy and said she had been learning English and did not understand how offensive the word was.

The situation escalated when Ozemi and Nanatty crossed paths again during separate livestreams. Footage shared on X appeared to show Ozemi running toward Nanatty before pouring what he described as beer over her head. He then ran away while shouting for the two of them to cry.

Ozemi dismissed the confrontation by calling it ‘just content’

Ozemi later responded to the confrontation in an X post, dismissing the incident as “It’s just content.” Nanatty was later filmed approaching police officers and appearing to report what had happened. Primetimer reported that she spoke with police following the encounter. Other creators have pushed that excuse further, including one who refused to leave an Indianapolis Walmart until security got involved. 

A streamer clip account later claimed Japanese police were searching for Ozemi. However, no Japanese police department has publicly confirmed an investigation. There has also been no public confirmation of a search, arrest warrant, or criminal charge against him. 

Another livestream clip then created a separate controversy. It appeared to show Ozemi entering the driveway of a private residence and trying the handle of a parked car. He then appeared to ride away on a bicycle.

Social media users accused him of stealing the bicycle. Ozemi denied that the footage showed an actual theft. In another X post, he claimed the scene was scripted with a local person he had met. However, not every viral confrontation ends in drama, as we’ve recently seen a high school stand up against bullies.

The footage does not establish who owned the bicycle or whether the homeowner was involved in the stunt. No complaint from a homeowner has been made public. 

Ozemi’s Kick channel remains active. Neither Kick nor Japanese authorities have publicly addressed the allegations at the time of writing.

For now, the livestream footage has raised serious questions while leaving key details unconfirmed.

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Author
Image of Santosh Kumari
Santosh Kumari
Santosh currently covers the Social Media and Politics beat for Attack of the Fanboy. She's been in the field of content writing for five years, yet she still can't resist checking for the next big story, even after her shift ends.