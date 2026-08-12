High school girl becomes internet sensation after she confronts boys mocking a classmate with autism: ‘We need more of people like her in the world’

A high school student is earning widespread praise after standing up for a classmate who was being mocked on a school bus, Daily Dot reported. The incident, which was captured on video by the girl herself, shows her refusing to let boys get away with targeting a peer who is reportedly autistic. The clip was shared by Reddit user u/mindyour to the r/TikTokCringe thread, where it quickly drew attention for the student’s firm stance against bullying.

Recommended Videos

The footage starts with the girl recording herself while sitting on the bus. In the background, you can clearly hear boys making disparaging remarks about another student. She doesn’t hesitate to intervene, telling one of the boys, “You can hardly call him weird when you’re weird yourself, I’ve seen the state of you.”

The boy attempts to defend his actions by claiming the student is “special, on a whole other level.” When another boy mentions autism, the girl immediately pushes back, calling the first boy “nasty.” She asks him, “Don’t be nasty. How would you feel if someone was taking the piss at you every day?”

The exchange takes a complicated turn as the conversation shifts toward an alleged kiss

While the details of this specific incident remain unclear, the boys involved attempt to frame the situation as rape. The girl firmly denies this characterization and tells them to “keep your f—king mouth shut.” When the boy argues that he has a right to speak, she shuts him down again, responding, “Yeah, well, we don’t want to hear your voice, so shut up.”

She finishes the confrontation by calling his behavior “disgusting” and telling him, “You’re literally vile.” It is clear that the entire back-and-forth centers on the treatment of the classmate, and the girl makes it very obvious that she isn’t interested in letting the boys minimize their actions.

Since the video surfaced on Reddit, people have been flooding the comments with support for her actions. One user shared a personal connection, writing, “I love her for this. My kids are autistic. We need more kids like her to stand up for autistic kids.” Another commenter echoed that sentiment, stating, “We need more of people like her in the world.” Even her delivery caught people’s attention, with one person noting, “Her accent really emphasizes ‘naHs-stee.'”

While the exact circumstances surrounding the events mentioned in the video haven’t been independently verified, the clip serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have when they choose to speak up.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy