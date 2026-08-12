ICE is reportedly outfitting officers with gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks. Experts slam it as ‘a recipe for harm to the public’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to equip its officers with specialized gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks to gain compliance from individuals, as reported by the Associated Press. This move comes as the Department of Homeland Security issued a notice on Monday outlining plans to spend up to $20 million on thousands of these devices by March.

Recommended Videos

The equipment is known as the Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, or G.L.O.V.E., and is produced by Compliant Technologies LLC based in Lexington, Kentucky. While the company claims these gloves function like standard patrol gear until a switch is activated, the electrical mode is designed to deliver a stimulus directly to the skin. According to the manufacturer, this process typically helps an officer gain compliance within seconds.

John Peters, who serves as the president of the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, has been studying the technology. He noted that the sensation is immediate and sharp, comparing it to a bee sting. Peters suggested that for officers who might be older, smaller, or weaker, the device offers a significant advantage by shortening confrontations and enabling faster takedowns. He also envisioned these gloves being used by ICE to remove uncooperative subjects from vehicles, homes, and detention facilities.

The manufacturer explicitly warns that the gloves should not be used as a form of punishment

The manufacturer states the technology should not be deployed against individuals who are only showing verbal defiance or belligerence. Furthermore, the company advises against using the devices on high-risk populations, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, or disabled people. To ensure proper usage, officers are required to complete a training course and undergo recertification every two years.

ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver electric shocks. https://t.co/cCVCynMb6k — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2026

Despite these safety guidelines, the announcement has sparked significant concern among civil rights advocates. Critics point out that ICE already faces intense scrutiny regarding its use of force and lack of oversight while carrying out the immigration crackdown directed by President Donald Trump.

Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, who is the deputy project director on policing at the American Civil Liberties Union, expressed deep skepticism about the agency’s ability to use such tools appropriately. She highlighted that these devices could be deployed with a simple button press that might go unnoticed by bystanders.

Borchetta argued that introducing these gloves into civil immigration enforcement is unnecessary and potentially dangerous. She stated, “ICE spent the last year showing this country they are too quick to use force. Now they will be able to deploy electric shocks with the slight push of a button that maybe nobody else can see them do.” She added, “Introducing gloves that can so easily be used to deliver terrible pain in encounters is a recipe for harm to the public.”

While supporters of the technology acknowledge that some misuse by employees is always a possibility with any policing tool, they maintain that the devices are unlikely to cause lasting injuries. They emphasize that the gloves are meant for specific transport or jail situations, such as dealing with violent suspects who refuse to enter vehicles or inmates who pose a threat to themselves or officers.

The Department of Homeland Security stated on Tuesday that it is currently working on a response to an inquiry and has not provided an immediate comment. Meanwhile, Jeff Niklaus, the CEO of Compliant Technologies, indicated that he is unable to discuss the subject.

According to the notice, the solicitation for a no-bid contract could be published as early as Friday.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy