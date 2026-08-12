An Oregon mother seemed unenthusiastic about her daughter’s school because she claimed they had sent her information to a military recruiter. As reported by The Nerd Stash, this mother shared a photo of a letter from her daughter’s school. The mother reportedly kept her child’s information private, but when the school gave it to a military recruiter, she became “upset.” However, a Redditor claimed that someone who hates “our country” will care about the school sharing information.

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She shared the photo of the letter and stated in the caption, “My daughter’s high school shared personal information with a military recruiter against her wishes.” Apparently, this letter is an apology letter from her daughter’s school for giving her daughter’s information to a military recruiter. The mother has reportedly kept her child’s information private since her birth and said that she’s “upset” because the school she “trusted” gave away the information “so freely.”

The daughter reportedly didn’t have social media before, and her important information, including her phone number and address, excluding her close friends, wasn’t shared online. To prevent her daughter’s information from being shared with recruiters, the mother also reportedly signed paperwork. It appears that the school still disclosed the information and sent a letter of apology. No comments from the school were found after the mother posted the letter.

Reddit seemed unenthusiastic about the mother being upset

The mother who goes by the Reddit username u/Perfect-Hamster-141 shared the photo on the subreddit r/Infuriating. Her post gained significant traction, garnering over 1,000 upvotes and over 300 comments, with several people sharing their opinions on the school incident. One person seemed displeased and claimed that those who hate “our country” will be upset by this.

They reportedly said, “Honestly, who cares if they share this information with recruiters? Oh, that is right, people who are miserable and hate our country.” Another stated, “The military already had all this information anyway.” Apart from these, some seemed enthusiastic towards the school sending out the letter to the mother instead of being silent about the situation.

“Mistakes happen. Had that been intentional they would not have informed the parents. In most cases people would try to fix the mistake without telling anyone. Honestly, the fact that they wrote the letter is awesome,” they wrote. It appears that the audience was divided on the matter. The woman has not shared any additional context that provides insight into what happened next. The identity of the mother, including which school she was referring to, remains unknown.

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