“Insane”: Oregon mother claimed she was denied access to her underage son’s patient portal, and it left her stunned: “Are you kidding me?”

A mother from Oregon has claimed that she was denied access to the patient portal of her own son, who is underage, the Daily Dot reported. According to her, the hospital front desk denied her access to her son’s medical record, as he had just turned 13. The mother was seemingly stunned when she learned this, since her son is still underage.

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The video was shared on Twitter/X by user @WallStreetApes, in which the woman can be seen ranting at the hospital for not giving her access to her child’s medical record. According to her, this was unfair, as her son is just 13 years old and has not reached the consent age to have autonomy over his medical record. She reportedly called this protocol “insane.”

Her words on the surprising health matter were, “I just got done taking my son to the doctor and they tried telling me at the front desk that I don’t have access to his patient portal anymore because he just turned 13. Are you kidding me? He is under the age of 18. He is my child. I should have access to what his medical stuff is. That is insane to me.” Even though she seems unenthusiastic about the hospital, there appears to be a logic behind it.

Why was her access denied?

When the scene where the woman explains her experience ends, it cuts to the part where the user is shown discussing the reason behind it. The person explained Oregon’s minor consent laws to induce understanding. According to the Center for National Youth Law, it appears that per Oregon’s minor law, the children can keep their medical record confidential even from their parents without their consent.

A mother in Oregon is told she can no longer have access to her child patient portal



“I just got done taking my son to the doctor and they tried telling me at the front desk that I don't have access to his patient portal anymore because he just turned 13. Are you kidding me? He… pic.twitter.com/teb4pe9bqP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026

Despite the explanation, people in the comments section seemed divided on the idea of blocking parents from accessing the child’s medical record. As one commenter stated, “Well, if I’m paying the bill, I should have access and the right to determine what care is needed when.” Similarly, another one claimed, “As long as the parents are paying for their healthcare, they have the right to access their files. Now I hope you have the kind of relationship with your child that they feel comfortable telling you what’s going on with them medically.”

The video has gained a significant audience, garnering over a million views, and the viewers appear to be divided on the matter. The mother didn’t mention any other health concern. Her identity is unknown, and her claims are not independently verified.

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