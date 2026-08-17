A woman said she received a damaged and re-taped Amazon package instead of the $500 camera she had ordered, with only accessories left inside the box. The incident was shared in a video by TikTok creator Jess (@byjessbennett), who has 10.6K followers on the platform.

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The on-screen text in the video states, “POV: you ordered the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 on Amazon and it got stolen before delivery.” The clip shows an Amazon delivery driver handing Jess a large brown cardboard box that appeared to be partially ripped and re-taped with blue masking tape.

Before handing over the package, the driver warned Jess about the condition of the box and told her she may want to check its contents before accepting it.

Delivery driver says warehouse has had issues with missing items

The driver can be heard saying, “Before I give it to you, it’s like this, so I don’t know if you want to open it and then see if everything’s in there.” He explained the warehouse had been dealing with theft: “there’s been sticky hands in the warehouse lately, we’ve been noticing.” He offered to mark the package as damaged so a replacement could be sent, adding, “I just want to give you a heads up.”

Jess asked, “So do they give it, put it in your truck like this?” The driver confirmed it, saying, “I don’t want y’all thinking I got sticky fingers, but we got a lot of new people at the warehouse.” He also claimed staff weren’t using official Amazon tape, saying they “just use regular tape.” Other Amazon customers have raised similar concerns, including one case where a homeowner’s Ring camera caught a driver taking her dog from her backyard.

Opening the box on camera, Jess said, “It’s not there,” referring to the missing camera, and asked someone off-camera to bring her a kitchen scale. The empty box weighed “2 lbs 6 oz,” while the shipping label listed “3.9 lbs”, a discrepancy she pointed out on camera. She then pulled out a light and tripod that had been ordered alongside the camera, saying, “We got the light… and the tripod… but the $500 camera is not in the box.”

In her caption, Jess wrote, “Someone mom is getting yelled at by me,” followed by, “DO BETTER AMAZON!!!” It’s unclear from the footage whether the camera was later replaced or refunded. In a separate incident, another customer described watching a delivery driver take her cat after a delivery.

The video drew heavy comment traffic, with many users suspecting the driver rather than warehouse staff. One wrote, “it was definitely the driver,” while another said, “100% was the driver.” A third argued it was likely “the packer.” Some questioned why the driver over-explained the situation, with one calling the story “fabricated.”

Others asked why tampered boxes weren’t flagged earlier, questioning warehouse oversight: “Where are these cameras? Where are the leads during these shifts?” A driver who commented offered another angle: “we see your package for the first time just a few seconds before you do.” One commenter simply called the scale demonstration “unnecessary.”

The saga didn’t end there. In a follow-up video on TikTok responding to a commenter named “luz” who described a similar experience, Jess said the exact same thing happened again the next day, seemingly with the same box. On-screen text reads, “Ordered a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 from Amazon and it got stolen before delivery… AGAIN.”

Answering her door, Jess immediately flagged the package’s condition: “That box is beaten up already and opened. Can I double check before I sign anything?” Opening it, she noted, “if they use the same box from yesterday, that might be why”, and found the same result: “it’s still not in here… the light that I got yesterday, and the tripod I got yesterday, and the camera is still not in here.”

This time, Jess asked to speak with a facility manager rather than customer service, saying, “I need to talk to who’s in charge of this facility.” When the driver explained he wasn’t responsible for reimbursements, she pushed for accountability, telling him that a manager “needs to investigate your workers, your cameras, and your location” and asking, “Why are empty boxes going into trucks for delivery?”

The driver got his manager on speakerphone. Jess said, “I really hope you guys get down to whatever’s happening in your warehouse because it seems to be a really bad issue.” The manager’s only reply was, “Apologize for the inconvenience.” Jess ended the call with, “Okay, have a good day.” On-screen text revealed the outcome: “We canceled our order after this and our Prime membership.”

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