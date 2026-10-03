A woman says her college boyfriend dumped her every two weeks, so each time she went straight to the teammate he hated most

A TikTok user named Livi is going viral after sharing a series of stories about the extreme ways she retaliated against her ex-boyfriends when she was younger. She tells the stories while doing a get-ready-with-me makeup routine, according to The Daily Dot. While the stories are certainly wild, Livi makes it clear from the start that she does not look back on these actions with pride.

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“Not proud of it, but woman enough to admit that I’ve done it,” Livi says. She adds that her exes deserved it and that she acted this way because she was young and unhealed.

One of the most notable stories involves a college boyfriend who had a habit of breaking up with her every two weeks. Livi explains that he would cycle between being madly in love and feeling overwhelmed, ultimately deciding they needed to split.

Her ex had no idea his rival teammate was already in her DMs

Livi says she never begged for him back. Instead, she turned to his arch-nemesis on his sports team, whom she calls Jared. Jared was the starter while her boyfriend was not, and Livi says she had never seen a man hate another man the way her ex hated Jared. Jared was already messaging her, so the second her boyfriend broke up with her, she would reach out and the two would hang out.

“What my ex-boyfriend didn’t know was Jared was in my DMs,” Livi says. She notes that she never had feelings for Jared and that they never slept together, but she says she often insinuated more was happening to get under her ex’s skin. Other TikTok dating stories have featured similarly petty moves, including a woman who walked out on her date while he was in the bathroom.

Livi says nothing like that happened again until her most recent ex, whom she dated when she was 23. That story begins with a birthday dinner he took her to at Nobu.

While everything seemed to be going well, she says she discovered photos of another woman on his phone. She took his wallet and locked herself in her apartment, refusing to let him inside. However, the ex did not leave, and she says he spent “probably two or three hours” standing outside her apartment and blowing up her phone. When he threatened to call the police, she welcomed it.

“I would love to tell them what I saw on your phone,” Livi says. She also called her best friend on FaceTime during the standoff, and the friend asked why she had taken the wallet. Livi admits she does not know why she felt the need to take the wallet, especially as she did not spend any of his money. However, she wanted him to believe that she was robbing him as a consequence of his actions. Restaurant dates have a way of going sideways on TikTok, including one where a creator says their date went cold after they used a birthday coupon.

The stories are based solely on Livi’s account in her video, and her exes’ side of events could not be verified.

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