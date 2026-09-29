A TikTok creator known as @thechanteshow recently ignited a heated debate after sharing their experience of using a birthday coupon during a first date. The video has already pulled in thousands of interactions, including 7,000 likes and over 1,600 shares.

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As reported by Daily Dot, the date itself took place at RA Sushi in Addison, Texas, which required the creator to make a 30-to-40-minute drive. Having talked online for some time, the two finally met in person and seemed to hit it off immediately. According to the creator, the evening was filled with laughter and easy conversation as they enjoyed their meal and drinks together. Everything appeared to be going well until the check arrived.

The creator reportedly decided to utilize a $30-off birthday promotion at the restaurant, which is owned by Benihana. While there was a slight hiccup when the server asked for an account number that the creator did not have, the situation was resolved quickly. However, the mood shifted noticeably the moment the bill was settled. The date became less talkative, the jokes stopped, and the physical affection that had been present earlier in the evening vanished.

Things reportedly got worse after

After dropping the date off at home, the creator sent a text to confirm they had returned safely, but they received no response. Assuming the date had simply fallen asleep, the creator went to bed. They were surprised the next morning to find a text sent about two hours before waking up.

The date reportedly explained that while she enjoyed the evening, she was not interested in seeing the creator again, specifically citing the coupon situation as embarrassing. When the creator attempted to call, they reached voicemail and realized they had been blocked on every platform checked.

Seeking perspective, the creator called a friend to recount the story. The friend did not mince words, reportedly calling the coupon a turn-off and suggesting that the confusion over the account number at the table only made the experience worse. The creator struggled to understand this viewpoint, noting that the meal was paid for regardless of the discount. “Why did it matter how it got paid for?” the creator asked during the call.

The comment section on the TikTok video has been flooded with opinions. One commenter wrote, “Pulling out a coupon on the first date is definitely a turn off.” Others suggested that such tactics might be better reserved for established relationships. One viewer noted, “Probably came off as you’re a penny pincher or cheap; that’s the first impression.”

Not everyone was critical of the decision, though. Some commenters defended the choice, arguing that there is nothing wrong with taking advantage of a promotion. One person even empathized with the creator, writing, “Now I’m mad that I even used my $30 coupon on you.”

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