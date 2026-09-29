A Reddit user named Agitated_Natural2037, who said she was 33 weeks pregnant, posted on r/mildlyinfuriating that she had been craving Stouffer’s mac and cheese. She shared a photo of a white tray filled with bright orange sauce on a kitchen counter, with the plastic film pulled back and a spoon sitting in the mixture.

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She wrote that she stirred the large-size meal and noticed it looked very soupy. She said she then counted the noodles. In the post, she stated there were “Only 7 noodles in my large-size Stouffer’s mac n cheese.” She added that she was extremely disappointed and that it was the only box she had bought.

In an edit, she said she boiled some elbow noodles and tossed them into the tray. She wrote that she did not turn the sauce into nachos or use bread because her craving was specifically for the Stouffer’s product. She said she was considering contacting Stouffer’s quality control but noted the meal cost $5 and that she was fortunate enough that $5 was not a large amount for her.

Shopper said she added boiled elbow noodles after counting seven pieces in the tray

The original poster said she would keep calling the pasta “noodles.” She wrote that people who were upset about that wording could be mad. She also said some commenters had given her a good laugh and that she was glad others felt inconvenienced about the tray as well.

A standard 7.25-ounce box of Kraft Mac & Cheese contains 1,090 macaroni noodles, according to that official count by Kraft Mac & Cheese. However, Stouffer’s does not have an officially published noodle count.

In the Reddit post thread, one commenter wrote that the tray looked like cheese and mac rather than mac and cheese. Another described it as “7 Noodle Soup in cheese flavor.” A third posted a lyric-style line: “A seven noodle soup couldn’t hold me back.”

Other commenters said they would need a straw, joked that it was “WOOPS! ALL CHEESE!!!!!!,” or called it “Macn’t cheese.” One person wrote that this kind of post is why the subreddit exists. Another suggested some other shopper might have received a tray that was almost all pasta and little sauce.

Several people said they would have added bread, tortilla chips, or corn chips and used the sauce as a dip. One commenter wrote that contacting the company often leads to coupons or a refund. Another said a similar problem with canned soup had ended with a mailed check after they provided a batch number.

One commenter wrote that quality-control checks on factory lines can miss trays like this, especially if staff are covering many machines. Another said customer support typically asks for the lot number on the package so the company can look at the run data.

A thread of cheese puns followed the post, including lines such as “Cheddar luck, next time,” “That’s a Gouda one,” and “This is nacho ordinary thread.” The original poster said she still wanted the Stouffer’s version of the dish and had only added extra elbow noodles to make the tray edible. Food packaging surprises can spark online discussions, such as when a woman found a bizarre object lodged inside a Sam’s Club chocolate chip cookie.

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