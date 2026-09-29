A traveler said a pre-booked Uber for a 5 a.m. airport ride never arrived after the driver accepted the trip and marked that he was there. Michael Alisasis, who posts on TikTok as @indefinitelyexploring, described the morning in a video that has gained 157,700 views. He tagged Uber in the caption and wrote that he wanted a full refund.

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Alisasis said he filmed himself in an airport terminal wearing a brown cap, a black jacket over a black T-shirt, and a grey backpack strapped to his chest. On-screen text in the video read, “POV: Your Uber driver ACCEPTS your airport ride… then simply never shows up”. He said he pre-booked the ride the day before so he could catch a flight.

He stated, “I got f–ked by Uber. Pre-booked a ride yesterday for 5 AM this morning to catch a flight at the airport.” He said the driver never showed up. Alisasis claimed the driver accepted the ride and indicated he had arrived, but when he went outside, the car was not there.

Uber said the late cancellation fee had been refunded

Alisasis said he booked another ride in a panic, and the same driver accepted that trip as well. He said he called the driver and asked if he was the Uber who was supposed to pick him up. He stated the driver replied, “yeah, I don’t know.” Alisasis repeated, “What? I don’t know?” He said the driver then hung up.

From his side of the app, he said it looked like the driver canceled the trip. He said another driver then came and picked him up. Alisasis said the first driver seemed nonchalant and added, “Do you understand that if I miss my flight, I miss my entire trip. I don’t think they prioritize that.” He also said Uber charged him $20 for a late cancellation fee.

He stated, “So I’m down $70 at this point and I haven’t gotten a ride or anything.” He said he booked yet another Uber. He explained that he reminded himself that the new driver was not at fault. Alisasis said that driver was “so nice” and tried to help him understand what had happened.

He said the second successful driver told him Uber’s system is “AI operated” and that when he books trips he never uses Uber. Alisasis said the driver told him he always uses taxis for pre-booked rides because “they’re reliable, they’ll actually show up.”

He also said the driver added that he would never use Uber “because they are run by AI.” For Uber, driver concerns about its AI system are part of broader operational issues, as a part-time driver shares his earnings history and says it’s not as bad as people are saying.

Alisasis said he later sat on an airport bench still filming and confirmed he “just made it” and was “literally just boarding.” He said pre-booking cost more and that booking on the spot was “$20 less.” He stated, “So pre-booking doesn’t do s–t, okay?” He then addressed the company and said, “Uber, do better, okay? Do f–king better because I’m down $70 for what? For absolutely nothing.”

He described a “headache first thing in the morning” and said the situation was “a really hard time.” He added, “I was like nearly nearing a breakdown. So Uber, do better. Do f–king better.”

Uber commented on the video: “We hear you – canceled airport trips are stressful! We can see the cancellation fee has been refunded to your account. Please check your in-app messages for the details.”

Uber may charge a cancellation fee if the driver cancels, but only after arriving at your pickup spot and waiting through the required grace period.

Some viewers said Uber should watch clips like this more closely. One wrote, “Uber should be monitoring this! Such BS.” Another suggested a simple app change and wrote, “Put a passcode on your rides. Not a hard fix and not worth a 3 minute video.”

Others said they had also run into problems with the service. One commenter wrote, “UBER should be CANCELLED. I’ve also had major issues with them.” Several people said a taxi would have been a safer choice that early. One wrote, “Next time call a taxi there more reliable that early in the morning.”

Another commenter advised going through a bank instead of waiting on the app. They wrote, “Just call your bank – explain this, without a doubt they will refund your money.” One more viewer said they avoid scheduled Uber trips altogether: “Never pre book and uber they always always cancel.

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