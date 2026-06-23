Part-time Uber driver shares his earnings history, and he says it’s not ‘as bad as people are saying at all’

A part-time Uber driver has taken to Twitter/X to share his personal earnings history, and he is pushing back against the common narrative that driving for the platform simply isn’t worth the effort. The driver, who goes by the handle @danhinvesting, decided to pull back the curtain on his finances after seeing a wave of negative comments suggesting that gig work is a losing game.

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He has been working as a driver for just over two months, balancing the rideshare gig alongside his primary self-employed career. It is a refreshing take to see someone provide some actual data rather than just venting about their experiences, and it gives us a clearer picture of how these platforms can function as a supplemental income stream.

“Iv [sic] been an Uber driver for 9 weeks on the side of my main job and this is what iv earned,” he wrote in his post on X. He accompanied this statement with a detailed chart outlining his weekly income, which covered the period between April 20 and June 22. When you break the numbers down, he earned a total of £3,627.48, which converts to approximately $4,824.55 in United States dollars, over the nine-week period. This averages out to just over £400, or about $532, per week. It is important to note that his weekly intake fluctuated quite a bit.

The fluctuation is typical for gig work, where demand shifts constantly

The driver explained that he puts in roughly 20 hours per week behind the wheel, but he only does so when his other self-employed work is quiet. “My main job is also self employed,” he noted on X. “Sometimes it’s full time hours sometimes its not. I use Uber to top my wage up when the other job is quiet. Keep a steady income.”

This strategy makes a lot of sense for someone looking to stabilize their monthly cash flow without committing to a rigid schedule. He drives a Tesla, which likely helps with his overhead costs, and he mentioned that his wear and tear on the vehicle seems okay for the time being.

Iv been an Uber driver for 9 weeks on the side of my main job and this is what iv earned.



My post today about my last weeks earnings got a lot of comments asking why I'm doing it, saying it's not worth it.



So hears full transparency.



My overheads are around £100-£120 per… pic.twitter.com/BQgYtzPTEr — Dan | 📈💪🚕 (@danhinvesting) June 21, 2026

When addressing the critics, he was very clear about his overheads. He estimated his weekly running costs at £100 to £120, which is roughly $133 to $160 in United States dollars. When you subtract those expenses from his weekly average, he is netting about £280 to £300, or $372 to $399, per week. Of course, this is not the final take-home pay, as he still has to account for taxes.

Since Uber drivers are classified as self-employed in the UK, they are responsible for their own tax filings. If you apply a standard rule of thumb for self-employed individuals, which suggests putting away roughly 30 percent of income for tax purposes, his average weekly earnings after taxes and expenses sit at about £210, or roughly $279.

“My post today about my last weeks earnings got a lot of comments asking why I’m doing it, saying it’s not worth it,” he explained. He wanted to provide full transparency to show that for his specific situation, the math actually works out. He concluded his thoughts by stating, “I don’t think it’s as bad as people are saying at all.” It is a bold stance given the current climate surrounding gig work.

The debate over the viability of driving for apps like Uber has been quite heated lately. Back in 2025, many drivers expressed that it was becoming impossible to get by while working on the app. They pointed to the rising costs of insurance, maintenance, and fuel as major hurdles that eat into their bottom line.

Uber has consistently pushed back against these claims. The company has stated that drivers have access to industry-leading worker rights and that they earn at least the National Living Wage while driving. Uber also maintains that the money a driver makes really depends on when, where, and how often they choose to log on.

It is easy to see why opinions are so polarized. For some, the flexibility is a lifesaver that allows them to bridge the gap during slow periods in their primary careers. For others, the rising costs and the inherent unpredictability of the work make it feel like a struggle. Regardless of where you stand, seeing the actual numbers from someone like @danhinvesting provides a much-needed layer of reality to the conversation.

It is not necessarily a path to riches, but for a part-time gig to supplement other income, it is proving to be a functional tool for some workers. If you are considering this path, his experience shows that having a low-maintenance vehicle and a clear strategy for when to drive are key components to making the math work in your favor.

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