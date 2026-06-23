One Costco employee filmed inside staff backroom, and now the internet is questioning why a $422 billion company charges staff for their own food

A video shared to X by @WallStreetApes has sparked a fresh debate about employee benefits at major retailers. The footage shows an unnamed Costco employee walking through her workplace breakroom, which is stocked with snacks, drinks, pizza, and ice cream, Daily Dot reported. It turns out that none of these items are free for the staff.

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The employee films various shelves and coolers that are filled with products. She even makes a purchase during her break, interacting with the space exactly like a customer would at a local corner store. The room features items typically found on the warehouse floor, along with self-serve foods that are processed through automatic machines. Because of this setup, the X account behind the post noted, “Costco employees say their breakroom is essentially a convenience store.”

This has led to some pretty intense reactions online regarding why a company with $422 billion in market value and $269.9 billion in annual sales (figures from Nasdaq) would charge its own staff for food. One commenter pointed out the practical side of things, writing, “Can you imagine the hoarding that would occur if those items were free?” They continued, “What would stop someone from having an accomplice blocking the door, while they box everything up and take it home as soon as the room was stocked?”

While some people find the practice frustrating, others have stepped up to defend the company

It is definitely a fair point to consider from a logistics perspective, even if the idea of a paid breakroom feels a bit harsh at first glance. Another person chimed in with a reality check, stating, “I have never worked anywhere they give you free snacks.”

The conversation also shifted toward broader expectations in the workplace. One commenter compared the situation to the restaurant industry, noting that staff meals are handled differently depending on the culture. “Even in most restaurants, employees have to pay full price or at best get 50% off.” the commenter wrote. “This is how the Abrahamic economics works — tight cost control and shrinkage rules everywhere. But in Indian restaurants, staff meals are free worldwide,” they added.

Costco employees say their breakdown is essentially a convenience store



They have all kinds of snack and drink items, even things like pizza and ice creams. However, it’s not free and employees must pay for what they get



Costco is a $422 billion dollar company and does $269.9… pic.twitter.com/SteRPy6Buy — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2026

There is clearly a divide on how people view the treatment of blue-collar workers. One user expressed deep frustration with the current state of labor, writing, “It never ceases to amaze and anger me how poorly blue collar workers are treated by their employers,” the commenter wrote.

It is worth noting that Costco has not publicly addressed the video or the claims being made about its breakroom policies. The specific details regarding whether this policy applies to all locations remain unverified.

While it is easy to look at the massive revenue numbers and expect more for the people on the ground, the reality of corporate inventory management often leads to these kinds of strict setups. Whether you think the policy is standard business practice or a sign of poor treatment, it is certainly a topic that resonates with a lot of people who have spent time in retail environments.

For now, we are left to wonder if this footage will lead to any internal changes at the company or if it is just another day of business as usual for the retail giant, which is now even expanding to gas stations.

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