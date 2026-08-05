A Florida couple invented a story about kids drowning their dog, then admitted why they really lied

A Florida couple has admitted to fabricating a story about children trying to drown their dog, an account that triggered a months-long investigation before it fell apart entirely. As detailed by Suncoast News Network, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook confirmed in a video statement released Monday that Zachary and Amber Manning lied to investigators from the start.

Recommended Videos

The Mannings filed a police report on May 20, alleging that a group of children had tried to drown their chihuahua mix, a dog named Ghost, at a boat ramp in Middleburg, Florida. The claim spread quickly across the Clay County community and online, drawing outrage from animal welfare advocates and prompting deputies to open a formal abuse investigation.

Public pressure intensified after Ghost died shortly after the alleged incident, with many directing anger at the sheriff’s office and the lead investigator over the pace of the case. Veterinarians later determined the dog had died of natural causes, a finding that began to unravel the story the couple had told police.

The truth came out only after weeks of avoiding investigators

Cook said the Mannings avoided law enforcement for seven weeks before investigators finally confronted them directly. Once questioned, the couple admitted the entire account was invented because their landlord did not allow pets, and they hoped a sympathetic story would convince the landlord to let them keep Ghost.

Sheriff: Clay County couple may face charges after concocting story about teens trying to drown dog https://t.co/eoUyVoVQwe pic.twitter.com/AkM222Bnzm — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) August 3, 2026

The fallout extended well beyond the couple’s own case, echoing how quickly public sentiment can turn once a story is shown to be untrue; a similar pattern played out online when a separate viral dispute drew a crowd before the facts were fully known. Cook said investigators spent hundreds of hours chasing leads on what they believed was an active felony abuse case. “We put hundreds of hours of work into this,” Cook said, according to the sheriff’s statement.

The sheriff’s office is now working with the state attorney’s office to pursue charges against the Mannings for filing a false report. Under Florida Statute 837.05, giving false information to law enforcement about an alleged crime is generally a first-degree misdemeanor, though it can rise to a third-degree felony if the false statement was written or recorded and the person has a prior conviction under the same statute.

The law also requires a court to order anyone convicted to pay the costs of the investigation and prosecution. In addition to any other viral news cycle continuing to unfold, another unrelated story drew similar attention this week for reasons that had nothing to do with animal welfare.

The statute also allows restitution to any victim who suffered damage or injury as a result of the law enforcement response prompted by a false report.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy