A bar patron claimed his Fourth Amendment rights allowed him to curse at the staff after a bartender asked him to lower his phone volume

A Denver bartender recently dealt with a difficult customer who invoked the Fourth Amendment to justify cursing at staff. Jay, the bartender who shared the story on TikTok, said the man was in his early-to-mid 60s and created a tense atmosphere in the room almost as soon as he arrived. As detailed by BroBible, the confrontation started small and escalated over the course of the evening.

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According to Jay, the night began with the man ordering a Pinot Noir, then asking for salmon cooked rare along with specific side dishes. When Jay needed to clarify the order with the kitchen, the man insisted the staff should already know his preferences because he considered himself a regular.

While waiting on his food, the man began playing audio at a high volume on his phone, which Jay said involved a political debate about transgender issues. A couple in their mid-50s seated nearby appeared visibly uncomfortable, and Jay approached the man to ask him to lower the volume. The man refused and claimed nobody else had complained.

The exchange escalated once the manager got involved

Later in the evening, the man made inappropriate comments about Jay’s background and interrupted a private conversation Jay was having with a friend who had stopped by. Jay said he responded directly to the interruption, recalling, “I look him dead in his f—– up eyes and say, ‘Yes, I do.'”

The man then began cursing at Jay directly, claiming he had been “being a d— ever since he asked me to turn my phone down.” When the manager told him he could not speak to staff that way, the man argued it was his opinion and cited his Fourth Amendment rights as justification.

Jay ended the confrontation by telling the man he appeared intoxicated and threatening to call police for a breathalyzer test, after which the man left the bar. The video documenting the exchange has been viewed over 121,000 times and sparked a wider conversation about entitled customer behavior, not unlike a Planet Fitness dispute that drew similar reactions online recently.

Commenters weighed in with their own service industry frustrations. One viewer suggested people who act this way are often looking for confrontation, while another said some customers seem to believe staff are obligated to tolerate anything, and a third recommended banning guests who behave this way to protect other patrons and employees. Similar frustrations played out amid an Iowa dive bar dispute that also went viral for how a bar handled a difficult guest.

Jay said he was left feeling frustrated by the entire encounter.

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