‘I can’t tell you for what’: Planet Fitness worker demands $500 from a member who has no idea what it’s even for

A Planet Fitness member says she was blocked from entering her own gym and told she owed a $500 balance, with staff refusing to explain where the charge came from. The incident was shared in a TikTok video that has since drawn attention online. As detailed by BroBible, the exchange escalated into a lengthy standoff that ended with the member canceling her membership altogether.

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The story gained traction after Kate Hall Wilson, who posts under @katehallwilson, said she was stopped at the front desk while trying to scan into a Louisiana location. A new employee told her she had a $500 balance due but would not say what the charge was for. Wilson said she refused to pay without an explanation, and the worker told her she could either pay or leave.

The back and forth reportedly stretched on for around 15 minutes. Wilson said she eventually left to sit in her car before returning to ask one more time, only to be met with the same refusal. At that point, she asked to cancel her membership entirely and waited to sign the paperwork herself rather than let the manager do it for her. Her video has since climbed past 2.1 million views.

The dispute has drawn plenty of reaction from other gym members

Wilson said in her video that she never learned the employee’s name, joking that “today is her lucky day” as a result. The clip circulated alongside other viral consumer standoffs this week, including one Georgia renter’s account of a surprise pet rent charge added after an inspection.

Planet Fitness’s official TikTok account responded in the comments, asking Wilson to send a direct message with her name and the location so the company could look into what happened. Wilson has not publicly said whether the balance was ever explained.

Other commenters used the moment to share their own frustrations with the chain, including claims about difficulty canceling memberships and unexpected charges after accounts were supposedly closed. Some pointed to Reddit threads alleging similar billing issues, including claims about cancellation fees and minimum-term contracts tied to the Black Card membership tier. Those claims have not been independently verified. A similar wave of retail dispute videos has surfaced recently, including one that showed a couple confronted over price tags at a different store.

BroBible reached out to Wilson and Planet Fitness for comment. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the employee’s side of the story, as the account currently comes only from Wilson’s video and the reaction it generated online.

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