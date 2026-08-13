Left-wing Democrats swept primaries. Bill O’Reilly says: ‘I don’t believe the American public are going to buy the socialist communist lunacy’

Left-wing Democratic candidates have seen a wave of primary victories across the country recently, sparking a heated debate about the future direction of the party. These insurgent progressive candidates have found success in various regions, stretching from Washington, D.C., to Colorado. While these wins have energized the progressive wing, they have also drawn sharp criticism from figures like Bill O’Reilly, who argue that such platforms are out of step with the broader electorate.

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Bill O’Reilly addressed these primary results on Wednesday during an appearance on Katie Pavlich Tonight, as reported by The Hill. He expressed a strong skepticism regarding the viability of these campaigns on a national level.

O’Reilly stated, “I mean, once you get into that zone, the regular folks, not the ideological zombies, OK, they’re not going to go for you. Doesn’t matter what party you’re in.” He further emphasized his position by adding, “OK, so no one can predict. Things will change. I don’t believe the American public are going to buy the socialist communist lunacy.”

For instance, the primary race in Wisconsin highlighted these tensions. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated democratic socialist candidate Francesca Hong in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. This result was confirmed by Decision Desk HQ early Wednesday morning. Hong had faced significant scrutiny from both Republicans and some members of her own party for her past political stances.

Mike Nellis to O’Reilly: “For 30 years every conservative pigeon-holes any Dem who says government can improve your life as ‘socialist’ ‘communist’ — it’s a tired talking point, makes The Right look like the Boy who cried wolf to hide that they’re not offering real solutions.” pic.twitter.com/C1yRak2mWp — It's politics (@uspolitics1111) August 12, 2026

Specifically, critics targeted Hong’s previous support for defunding the police and a 2021 call to “cancel Thanksgiving.” Crowley’s victory serves as a notable milestone for center-left and mainstream Democrats, marking their first major win in several weeks after a series of progressive successes.

Despite the pushback from critics, supporters of these candidates argue that their platforms represent a return to the party’s historical roots. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who gained national prominence following his upset mayoral victory last year, has been a vocal proponent of this perspective. He frames the current democratic socialist movement as a revival of traditional Democratic values rather than a departure from them.

Mamdani explained his view during a recent interview, noting, “We’re not running away from the Democratic Party; we’re going back to what the party used to be.” He pointed to historical figures and policies to ground his argument, adding, “You think about FDR and La Guardia, you think about the New Deal; that’s what the Democratic Party once was.”

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