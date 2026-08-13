A Texas truck driver says a woman waited for police to leave, then told him to ‘go back to Mexico’ after allegedly causing their accident

It is always frustrating when you get into a fender bender, but things took a turn for the worse for a Texas truck driver who found himself on the receiving end of a racist outburst. As reported by The Nerd Stash, after a collision involving his big rig, the driver, who goes by Roman, dealt with a situation that went far beyond a simple insurance claim.

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Roman captured the aftermath of the accident on video, documenting a moment where the other driver, identified as a healthcare professional, decided to hurl a xenophobic insult at him once the police had cleared the scene. The sequence of events started after the two vehicles collided, prompting a visit from a police officer to handle the initial report.

Everything seemed to be wrapping up in a standard fashion, with both parties heading back to their respective vehicles. However, the situation escalated the moment the officer stepped away. Just as Roman was preparing to climb back into his truck, the other driver shouted at him, telling him he should go back to Mexico. Roman immediately confronted her, asking for clarity on exactly what she had said to him.

What she said when he pushed back

When Roman pressed her, asking, “Why are you telling me to go back to Mexico?” the woman refused to address the specific comment directly. Instead, she shifted the conversation by asking if he was a professional driver. When she finally responded to his question, she looked away and firmly stated, “Because you don’t know how to drive trucks here.” The other driver has not publicly responded to Roman’s account of the incident.

@roman_6.7 Healthcare professional racially profiling me after an accident she caused. Let make her famous her name is Lara Hammond and she works at accentcare in Temple, Tx @LimonVerdeNoticiass🍋‍🟩 ♬ original sound – Roman_sustaita2

Roman, who is a U.S. citizen, was understandably shocked by the encounter. He told her, “Just because I’m a different skin color doesn’t mean you can say ‘go back to Mexico.'” A similarly disturbing exchange happened when a group allegedly made monkey sounds at Black women outside a Nashville bar and then claimed it was “a joke” when confronted.

Roman eventually decided not to push the confrontation any further. He maintained his composure, telling her that she was in the wrong and that she was the one who caused the accident. After that, he waved her off and said, “I’m not gonna mess with you, have a good day.” Even as she tried to continue arguing and get a word in edgewise, Roman climbed back into his cab and drove away.

From a legal standpoint, this kind of interaction touches on what we know about public conduct. Under Texas Penal Code 42.01, which covers disorderly conduct, a person commits an offense if they abuse or threaten a person in a public place in an obviously offensive manner. While the accident itself is a civil matter, this public confrontation involving abusive language is typically classified as a Class C misdemeanor.

As of right now, Roman has posted a follow-up video regarding the incident. The details surrounding the accident itself remain a bit murky, and it is still unknown if she was officially determined to be the cause of the crash.

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