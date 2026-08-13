A Texas high school teacher reportedly broke down in tears after a senior high school student could not complete a paragraph writing exercise. He was teaching a 3-hour class when he broke down in the middle after realizing that students were unable to do simple exercises. He recorded the video during the school break and later posted it on social media.

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According to the New York Post, the teacher, Darius Williams, from Houston Independent School District’s Wheatley High School, posted a video explaining the whole incident. He declared that he gave his class two paragraphs to read and then gave an exercise to complete four sentences, but the whole class of 17- or 18-year-old students could not complete the sentences. Williams seemed overwhelmed by the students who were about to graduate from high school and go to college, yet they couldn’t complete exercises like this. He broke down in the middle of the class.

He reportedly stated, “I basically completed the sentence for them,” and added, “These are 17- and 18-year-old kids, and they couldn’t fill in four words. Four words!” Williams also claimed, “I gave them the scenario, we annotated together. I gave them the answers before we even had the problem and they couldn’t do it. I don’t know, I simply don’t know where the problem is. This is only day two, and I have seniors who simply cannot read and seniors who cannot write. They cannot write.”

Viewers rally behind teacher after emotional breakdown over students’ struggles

As the video went viral, viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, siding with the teacher for his concern, as one of the commenters wrote, “This is heartbreaking! I’m crying with this teacher!! God bless you sir ! I don’t know any answers to this problem!! ” Another one added, “I feel you! The youth are trapped in the cell phone world! Their fathers are absent and their mothers are movie stars focused on their appearance!”

If you only watch one video today, PLEASE watch this.



A high-school English teacher breaks down crying on camera because the high-school SENIORS in his class cannot write a SINGLE SENTENCE.



"I have SENIORS that cannot read. I have SENIORS that cannot write."



My gosh… pic.twitter.com/ZwJzBturk2 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 12, 2026

Others seemed to blame the parenting, as one of the commenters wrote, “Parents. Parents. Parents. Parents. Parents. Parents. Parents. Parents.” Another one claimed how it can be prevented, “To prevent this, parents need to read to their children at a young age. I started when they were infants. By the time they were toddlers, we were reading 10-15 books a day together. Then they’d always “read” on their own, exposing themselves to more words and pictures, increasing curiosity. It’s something that doesn’t cost anything.”

It appears that the people were divided on the education concern. No comments from William’s school were found.

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