Student cried in her car, wishing her parents had never left Italy for America, then said her Italian cousins ‘don’t pay for a single dime in college’

A young woman had an intense financial rant about her education, stating that she was already $100,000 in debt, but a single mark failure cost her $4,000 to complete her class. She then questioned her parents’ decision to move to Chicago from Sicily, where she claimed there is no tuition fee. The woman recorded a video talking about these difficulties, and it’s spreading on social media.

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According to the Daily Dot, the user @HistorianUSA1 shared a video on Twitter/X giving insights into the matter. The woman can be heard discussing the financial difficulties she is allegedly facing as a student in America. She stated that her parents could have gone anywhere in the world, but they ended up in the US, and then broke down, claiming that her cousins in Italy pay no tuition fees, and instead, the state covers their education. Meanwhile, she is working two jobs to pay hers. She even added that she had failed a class by just one mark and would now have to pay an extra $4,000 to retake it.

She, in her rant, wished her parents “could have gone anywhere else,” and also mentioned her Italian relatives: “My cousins in Italia don’t pay for a single dime in college,” and “the state pays them to go to school.”

Viewers were divided over whether her frustration was justified

As the video gained traction, viewers poured their opinions in the comments and seemed divided on her story. One of the commenters stated, “She failed her class? She should have been studying harder. Also, she could have applied for scholarships. She could have gone to community college to get the basics out of the way.” Another one added, “My 16 year old nephew makes 19$ an hour at Burger King. He pays his own way. Has his own money. Mommy pays for school but he will still have to take out loans for school. Get a life kid.”

This girl sobbing in her car “Take me back to Italy” because her parents left Sicily for Chicago — and now she has to pay for college while her cousins get “paid to go to school” — is peak entitlement.



Your parents LEFT for a reason. Sicily has high youth unemployment, low… pic.twitter.com/NEx7sN5zJw — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 21, 2026

Others shared their views on her Italy claim. One wrote, “Italy doesn’t have free college.” Another claimed, “There is also no work for young people in europe and the work that there is.. is low paying, even with degrees.. engineers start at 1200 a month.” Neither of these commenters provided evidence to back their claims.

It looks like some suggested she work “harder,” while others claimed that there’s more work in the US. The identity of the woman remains unknown, and her claims are not independently verified.

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