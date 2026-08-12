A Jamaican man has shared his breaking point, which apparently led him to consider leaving America. According to the Daily Dot, this man had his car repossessed, so he shared a video in which he said he’s tired of America and would self-deport back to his country. He also claimed he would receive $2,000 at the airport when he leaves for his homeland. No comments from the man were found after his opinion gained significant traction.

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As seen in his video, the overlay shows a white Tesla being taken away. According to him, his car was repossessed, and before that, he got 5 speeding tickets in Washington, DC. There’s no sign of a financial rant, and after mentioning this, he claimed he would self-deport to his home country, Jamaica. The man also said that his dream is over, and according to him, the $2,000 he’d receive at the airport is the “best” part of self-deportation.

“I’m self deporting from America back to my paradise,” says the overlay of his video. His exact words were, “So that’s it, I’m tired. I am about to leave here. Last week, I had my car repoed. Before that, 5 speeding tickets in Washington, DC. Now I’m out of self deport back to home country, Jamaica.” He then claimed that his dream is over, and added, “Self deportation on the way. The best thing about this, I’m gonna get $2,000 when I head to the airport.”

Viewers shared their opinions on the matter

His video was reshared on Twitter/X by @ImMeme0, garnering over 200,000 views with several people sharing their thoughts about his opinion. Some seemed sarcastic towards the man, asking him if he needs help packing or if he wants to get a drink before leaving. One person asked, “Excellent, is there room in Jamaica for some indians? Wanna grab a few on your way out?” Similarly, another wrote, “Does he need help packing?”

Jamaican man says his car was repossessed last week and that he’s tired of America. He’s ready to self-deport and return to his “paradise.” pic.twitter.com/JPWmk7QK0k — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 11, 2026

Others seemed unenthusiastic towards the man’s opinion, as one commenter stated, “Back to my paradise, where you can’t even buy a car, let alone have it repo’d.” While another wrote, “Did you forget to pay for the vehicle? How is that America’s fault. We all have bills like that. But by all means go home to YOUR paradise.” The comment section had similar ideas from the audience.

There’s no follow-up video from the man that gives insights into what he did next. He didn’t provide any evidence to back up his statement, and his claims haven’t been independently verified.

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