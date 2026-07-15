Video shows a man ranting after losing $740 a month in EBT benefits, and he appears to blame the government: ‘I’m not working for nobody’

A man’s rant about his EBT benefits and the government has gone viral. He claimed that he lost hundreds of dollars a month in EBT benefits due to new work laws, the Daily Dot reported. As a result, he apparently recorded himself ranting about how the government is spending on wars but not helping those in need. The man can also be heard saying, “I’m not working for nobody,” in frustration.

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The clip reshared by user @storm1news on Twitter/X appears to give additional information on the matter. This man starts his rant by claiming that he used to receive $740 a month for his two children. However, one day he received an email from Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) saying he wouldn’t be receiving his benefits anymore and that he had to work 20 hours a week. He didn’t provide evidence to back his claim.

He stated, “I’m not working for nobody. Get the f*** out here.” Then claimed, “This is what American taxpayers work for. For us. They, they work for me. They gotta help me feed my kids.” The man then continues by calling the government “quitters,” as, according to him, he has been helped all along, but suddenly his benefit payments have stopped. The person’s financial rant continues, during which he can be heard demanding, “I want my EBT yo,” repeating that he isn’t going to work, and calling himself a “boss.”

It appears that the man then shifts the conversation towards wars

Apparently, the man claimed that he shouldn’t work when “the government is here to help,” then shifted the conversation towards wars. According to him, the government is sending money to Iraq and Ukraine, and “funding all these wars.” But he appears to be showing displeasure by claiming that, “When it’s time to help the Americans, you don’t wanna help us?”

UNBELIEVABLE 🚨



He got an email from EBT telling him he has to work at least (20) hrs a wk if he wants to keep receiving ($740) a month in EBT for his 2 kids



I'm not working for anybody, this is what taxpayers work for, they work for me



Do you feel sorry for him, bc i don't pic.twitter.com/T6z0Uvqkfu — STORM NEWS 📰🗞️ (@storm1news) July 13, 2026

Following this, the rest of his rant shows him repeatedly demanding his EBT from the government, and then the clip ends. The identity of this man remains unknown, and it appears that his rant was first posted on TikTok by @louaye1980. After it was reshared on Twitter/X, the clip gained significant traction, garnering over 700,000 views. Several users stepped into the comments section to share their views on the man’s rant.

One claimed, “People have been raising families without EBT for centuries and yet a young healthy black father can’t? I’m going to guess, it’s probably the father who’s the real problem.” Some seemed worried for the kids, “This is how it is supposed to be. You need to show that you are at least trying to get out of all welfare programs. Welfare programs are temporary, not permanent. I feel bad for kids that have parents like this.”

While a user sarcastically wrote, “I work for him? I quit!!!” It looks like the viewers weren’t enthusiastic about this man. It is important to note that the claims made in his discussion are not independently verified.

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