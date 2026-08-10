Vice President Vance recently responded to personal attacks from Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed by calling the candidate “crazy” and predicting he would be a poor representative for his state, The Hill reported.

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The conflict began on Wednesday when El-Sayed publicly criticized Vance by labeling him “Peter Thiel’s boy.” This comment references the tech mogul who previously employed Vance. El-Sayed stated, “I think we’ve had enough of him.” He further claimed that the last thing that Vance said that made any sense was “Hillbilly Elegy.”

El-Sayed continued his critique by saying, “After he said that Donald Trump had no business being president of anything, that was the last time he made sense, and then he decided to suck up to power.” He also accused Republicans of prioritizing wealth and influence over their duties, noting, “But that’s exactly what this is about. You’ve got Republicans who will do anything for power and money, including corrupt their office.”

Vance dismissed the insults while suggesting that El-Sayed is failing to focus on the issues that actually matter to voters

Vance remarked, “He’s just kind of an odd guy, but I think that it’s telling that instead of talking about what he wants to do to make the lives of Michiganders better, he takes personal insults at me. I’m the vice president, it comes with the territory.”

Vance calls El-Sayed ‘crazy’ after being mocked as ‘Peter Thiel’s boy’https://t.co/eEXxEdYCd0 — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2026

He did not hold back on his assessment of El-Sayed’s potential performance in office. Vance stated, “I think the guy’s crazy and would be a terrible senator for the people of Michigan. We’re going to make that case, and obviously the people in Michigan are going to make their vote.”

This verbal sparring matches the intensity of the political climate in Michigan. El-Sayed, who identifies as a progressive, secured a narrow victory over moderate Representative Haley Stevens in the Democratic Senate primary held last week.

This specific race is viewed by many as a significant battleground regarding the future direction of the Democratic Party.

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