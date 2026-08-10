A 75-year-old woman confronted a teen Tim Hortons worker, then punched and pulled the hair of the manager who intervened. No charges will be filed

Allen County prosecutors have officially decided that no criminal charges will be filed following the death of a 75-year-old customer at a Tim Hortons in Fort Wayne. According to the New York Post, this decision brings a conclusion to the investigation into a physical confrontation between Anita Grayson and a store manager. The incident began just after 8:00 AM when Grayson entered the coffeehouse to express her frustration over an order.

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She reportedly berated a 17-year-old employee, which led the 20-year-old shift manager to step in. According to investigators, the manager initially placed her hands on Grayson in an attempt to prevent the older woman from reaching the younger staff member. Grayson then forcefully shoved the manager and struck her on the left side of her nose. What followed was a chaotic scene where Grayson grabbed the manager’s face, scratched her, and knocked off her glasses.

She then yanked the manager’s hair and pulled her to the ground. Two other staff members attempted to intervene and separate the two, but Grayson managed to pull a clump of hair from the manager before the struggle ended. Shortly after the fight, Grayson was found unresponsive. A similar dispute drew attention recently when a server pushed back after a customer grabbed her collar and was sent home for it.

What the investigators found actually justified the manager’s response

Prosecutors relied heavily on the principles of defense of others to determine that the staff members acted within the bounds of the law. Under Indiana Code 35-41-3-2, the statute governing the use of force to protect a third person, an individual is justified in using reasonable force if they believe it is necessary to prevent the imminent use of unlawful force against someone else.

☕ 75-year-old Anita Ann Grayson died after getting into a physical fight with a 20-year-old Tim Hortons shift leader in Fort Wayne, Indiana earlier this week.



She went inside to complain about her drive-thru order, berated a 17-year-old employee, then struck the shift leader… pic.twitter.com/b99S4I2Gg4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 19, 2026

Investigators noted that the shift manager’s initial intervention was justified because she believed Grayson was going to attack the minor employee. While the manager did make contact with Grayson first, investigators concluded that Grayson’s subsequent decision to strike the manager in the face was not a proportionate or justified response to being touched on the shoulders.

The investigators stated, “As a matter of law, it is Grayson’s blow, not [the manager’s] earlier contact that started the altercation.” Furthermore, they found that the manager’s actions during the fight did not exceed what the situation reasonably called for. Because the state cannot disprove legal justification beyond a reasonable doubt, the decision was made to close the case without charges.

Allen County coroner E. Jon Brandenberger ruled the manner of death as undetermined. He explained that Grayson suffered an acute exacerbation of congestive heart failure during the physical altercation. The coroner noted that symptoms of this condition can worsen when adrenaline is flowing during a fight, which can then lead to a sudden flare-up, hospitalization, or even death.

After an exhaustive review of bodycam footage, four 911 calls, and multiple meetings, officials could not definitively categorize the death as natural, accidental, or a homicide. They also ruled out any significant contributory injuries caused by the fight itself. The family of the deceased has taken steps to seek further action. They have hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to look into potential litigation.

Tawnda Grayson, the daughter of the woman who passed away, expressed her grief and described her mother as a hardworking, compassionate, and selfless individual who was always willing to help others.

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