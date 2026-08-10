A Shake Shack customer has allegedly disclosed the price change when a customer chooses not to tip. The man claimed that when they ordered from the electronic order-taking device, they were initially shown lower prices, but after he chose the no-tip option, the prices of the items he wanted to order increased. No comments from Shake Shack were found.

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According to the Daily Dot, the Twitter/X user @AmeraucanaLover reposted a TikTok video from @b.d.powell showing how the electronic system changes the prices of orders when no tip is selected. In the video, the man shows the drink prices at $5.99 before he went to the next tab to select the tip. After he selected the ‘no tip’ option, a price update banner appeared on the screen, and all drinks that had been $5.99 increased by 50 cents.

Before the price rise, the banner that appeared on the screen said, “Uh Oh! There has been a pricing update on one or more of your cart items.” And then drinks were raised to $6.49. The person recording the video advised the audience, saying, “Everything just went up fifty cents. Do not go there.” This video was initially posted by @b.d.powell on TikTok, where it garnered over 4 million views. Later, it was reposted by @AmeraucanaLover on Twitter/X where it also gained significant traction.

People react as Shake Shack’s tipping system sparks concerns about rising prices

As the video went viral, viewers poured in with their opinions on the customer’s tipping concern, declaring it a public issue. As one commenter wrote, “I love America, but this tipping situation is a problem.” While another seemed unenthusiastic towards restaurants, writing, “You do the employees’ jobs for them, saving the company money, and yet they still expect more money.”

Shake Shack is doing people dirty.



Is anyone else sick and tired of tipping culture?@shakeshack is this you❓ pic.twitter.com/2k3DwFEf8L — Cathlina King 🇺🇸 (@AmeraucanaLover) August 8, 2026

Apart from these, one claimed that the prices actually increase after 10 pm and seemed displeased with the man’s video, as they wrote, “False. Crazy that everyone just believes this without them even showing what happens if they do add a tip as a control. The prices are more after 10 pm and it passed 10 pm while they were ordering. Would have been the same increase in price even if they had tipped.”

Others believed that it’s unclear whether the servers get these tips or not, as one of the commenters wrote, “I highly doubt the employees get the tip anyway. Just like the food delivery apps don’t give the driver the full tips either.” However, none of these people share evidence to back their claims. Despite the video going viral and viewers sharing their opinions, Shake Shack has not commented on the alleged concern, and the incident is not independently verified.

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