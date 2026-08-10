A woman at a public office appears to have displeased the internet for not paying attention to her child, who was staining the wall with his colors while her mother stood in line. Apparently, the child was using his marker colors on the wall, and the mother, who had allegedly noticed it, didn’t appear to stop him. Someone recorded this scene and shared it on social media.

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According to the Daily Dot, a Twitter/X user @ImMeme0 posted a video showing a woman who seemed unbothered that her child was staining the walls of a public office while she waited for services. As seen in the footage, the child is in a walker with markers in her hands, which she uses on the wall, while her mother, who also takes a look at her once, stands there. Throughout the footage, the mother doesn’t seem to ask her child to stop.

The user wrote in the caption, “You’re standing in line at your local public office, and you see this mother and her son right in front of you. At what point do you stop telling yourself, ‘Not my business,’ and actually say something?” They also added, “Have we become too afraid to call out bad parenting when we see it?” The video gained significant traction, garnering over 300,000 views. No comments from the mother were found.

Viewers seemed displeased with the mother for allegedly ignoring her child’s behavior

As the video gained traction, viewers poured in their opinions. Several seemed displeased with the mother for poor parenting, while others said they would respond if they saw something similar and ask the responsible parties to control the situation. As one of the commenters wrote, “Of course we should say something. A public office is also paid by my taxes. Apart from that, the mother needs to listen some truths about how to take care of her child.”

You’re standing in line at your local public office, and you see this mother and her son right in front of you.



At what point do you stop telling yourself, “Not my business,” and actually say something?



Have we become too afraid to call out bad parenting when we see it? pic.twitter.com/ADWvTFQ0cR — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 8, 2026

Others seemed unenthusiastic about the mother’s parenting, as one commenter stated, “I ain’t holding back…..learn to parent or do not have kids.” Another one wrote, “I guarantee, if one were to tell that mother anything, she’d snap back at you with something along the lines of, my child has special needs’ or some other b******* excuse.”

Even though the footage has gained traction and people are sharing their opinions, the woman’s identity and the office where this took place remain unknown. The incident is not independently verified.

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