An unusual story that appears to involve a DoorDash driver has come to light. According to the Daily Dot, Ring camera footage of an alleged DoorDash driver shows him reacting angrily to a customer’s “$2 tip.” It appears that the driver’s footage was first posted on TikTok and later on Twitter/X, where the audience doesn’t look unhappy with his reaction. No comments from the driver were found.

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As seen in the footage, the driver can be seen walking towards the customer’s door and dropping their order on what appears to be a table while ranting. The man then checks his phone and can be heard showing displeasure with the amount he got tipped. He says, “I got the order, man,” and appears to mention “two dollars” multiple times and also calls the customer “cheap.” Before turning his back towards the door, he yells similar words and leaves.

As he’s leaving, the driver can still be heard ranting from a distance. The user @ishowloves, who posted the footage on TikTok claimed in the caption, “A DoorDash delivery driver appears upset after receiving a $2 tip from a customer.” There’s no sign of a confrontation with the customer, as the man appears to leave after showing frustration. No comments from DoorDash were found following the incident.

The internet looked unhappy with the driver’s reaction

The footage was also reshared by @RT_Visual_on_X, where it garnered significant traction. In the caption, this user claimed that the driver is from “New Mexico.” However, they don’t provide evidence to back their claim. Apart from this, several people shared their concerns over the driver’s reaction. One person said, “He certainly won’t be getting a tip acting like that. Every company should be REQUIRED BY LAW to pay at least minimum wage. Tipping is out of control.”

Another said, “Bro really thinks he deserves more with that attitude.” Apart from these, one person appears to justify the driver’s but under one condition, they stated, “Thats good aslong as the order is pro.” This appeared to be the feedback from the audience. The identity of the driver remains unknown, and the incident is not independently verified.

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