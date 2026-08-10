According to The Nerd Stash, a man driving through a Philadelphia neighborhood late at night says he spotted a small child walking alone in the middle of the street. He then went door to door on the block to find where she lived.

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The moment was recorded on video and posted to X by the account Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1). The caption said the man found the baby after the parents allegedly got high and left the door open.

The video shows the moment from inside the man’s car as he slowly drives down the dark residential street and notices the child.

Man says he knocked on the only open door on the block

In the video, the driver can be seen spotting a small child in a pink shirt and dark leggings, walking barefoot in the middle of the street. “Hey bro, look at this f–king baby in the street, bro. Is you f–king serious? Oh my God, what the f–k? Look at this little baby,” he says.

Man finds a baby in the middle of the road late at night after the parents allegedly got high and left the door open. 😳 pic.twitter.com/j0RRRgR2rs — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 8, 2026

The camera zooms in on the child, who is holding a dark, rectangular object that looks like it could be a phone or a tablet. The child keeps walking away from the camera, past parked cars and rowhouses. The man then calls out to her, saying, “My mom, my mom, excuse me, my mom, you okay?” Such public interventions can sometimes lead to confrontations, as when a woman confronted a man in a Houston restroom while a young child was present.

The child turns slightly toward the car, then walks toward the sidewalk before turning back to face the street. The driver can be heard saying, “Come on, come on, come here, my mom.” The camera shakes at this point, suggesting he is getting out of the car to approach her.

The video then shows a selfie-style clip of the man, who has a beard and mustache and is wearing a white t-shirt, speaking to the camera from inside his car afterward. “You already know I got that little baby back in the crib,” he says. He adds that he then walked back up the block, saying, “What’s wrong with people, yo? What the f–k is up with people?”

He claims the child’s parents were “both on the f–ing- in the living room on the floor all high.” He says he found them by knocking on doors along the block. According to his account in the video, one door was left wide open, and he said, “so I’m like, this gotta be the house, you feel me? F–k is wrong with people?”

He describes the child’s mother waking up in response to his knocking. “The lady wake up, eyes all big and s–t, dumb, looking like she was all dumb up high, door wide open, baby outside,” he says. He goes on to say, “The f–k is wrong with people, bro? Y’all gotta tighten up, bro. Like, y’all gotta tighten up, bro. The f–k?”

The video does not show the moment he says he returned the child, and there is no confirmation from police or other officials about the incident. His frustration with people’s behavior is understandable, as incidents of toddlers found alone in public places, like a baby recently found alone in a Denver bar, have drawn attention.

Viewers reacted to the video in the comments section. One person wrote, “Calling 911 would have been the best thing here but he’s a good fella for looking out for that baby.” Another commented, “Should have called the cops. Everyone isn’t as honest as you.”

Some commenters reflected on the situation more broadly. One wrote, “wonder why these babies be wilding out when they grow up no parents in they life.” Another said, “My stomach dropped reading this headline. Those parents should never be allowed near that child ever again, and I hope that sweet baby gets placed into a safe, loving home immediately.”

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