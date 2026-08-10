An unusual dining experience from a restaurant in Dallas has come to light. Apparently, a group of diners visited this restaurant, but they were refused service due to an alleged marijuana smell, per The Nerd Stash. One of the women from this group, whose name appears to be Andrea Chantel per her TikTok profile, recorded the confrontation with the restaurant manager, where she can be heard denying that anyone from her group smokes.

Recommended Videos

As seen in the footage, Andrea says, “We don’t smoke,” and as the manager appears to be saying something, the woman asks her to repeat the reason her group was refused service. The manager then states, “I can’t smell you. I can’t serve you because I smelled it.” Following this, Chantel questions, “When?” Then turns the camera towards a man from his group and asks him, “Do you smoke?” He appears to deny it by shaking his head.

Andrea then puts the camera to another woman from her group, asks the same question, and repeats it with another man. Apparently, her group denies that they smoke, and then the woman puts the camera towards her, saying, “I don’t smoke.” There’s no sign of a heated confrontation, and the overlay of the video says, “Dallas texas is SEGREGATED!!!”

The confrontation continues…

The conversation between both parties appeared to continue. After Andrea claimed that she doesn’t smoke, she questioned the manager, “You’re going off for what?” Then asked her name, which she did tell, but it isn’t quite audible in the footage. Following this, Chantel can be heard accusing the manager of discrimination, saying, “And you’re discriminating.” She then adds, “So, now you can’t serve us cause we smell like smoke?”

@andreachantel I genuinely never thought I’d have to post something like this. We went to Maroma in Dallas expecting to have a normal night out, and instead walked away feeling racially profiled and completely humiliated. The craziest part? I recorded the interaction. This is what happened. Watch it and decide for yourself. Being a paying customer should never come with being treated differently because of how you look. Dallas, we need to talk about this. @maroma #DallasTikTok #DallasTX #DallasRestaurants #RacialProfiling #BlackTikTok ♬ original sound – Andrea Chantel

After all of this conversation, it appears that the manager’s answer remained the same, as she said, “I can’t serve you because I can smell marijuana, and I won’t be serving you in another restaurant.” As she states this, one of the men from the group can be heard saying something that isn’t audible; then the manager replies, “Yes, okay,” and leaves the scene.

According to Chantel’s TikTok caption, she and her group were at “Maroma in Dallas.” No comments from the restaurant were found after this incident. Her TikTok gained significant traction, garnering nearly 13 million views with several people sharing their opinions on the matter. Some seemed to be on the manager’s side, and some were on the diners’. One person stated, “Shes literally just doing her job, but everything is ‘racist’ nowadays.”

Another claimed, “Private businesses have the right not to serve. Its not segregation.” Apart from these, one mentioned, “Don’t argue …. Sue,” and another said, “Please do nothing else but call a lawyer and get immediate drug tests – I beg you. This is slam dunk lawsuit.” No comments from the manager were found, and the incident is not independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy