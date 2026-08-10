A photo shared on Reddit‘s r/mildlyinfuriating shows a snack package with what appears to be leftover AI prompt text printed on the back label. The post was shared by a user named LuxembourgsFinest with the caption, “This snack brand forgot to remove the AI prompt from their packaging.”

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The image shows the back of a cube wafer package, weighing 14.10 oz (400g). Circled in red on the packaging is a paragraph that reads, “Here’s a short, engaging brand-style history you can add to your cube wafer package, suitable for a back label or side panel. You can modify the tone further depending on whether your brand is playful, nostalgic, premium, or everyday.”

Below that text is a brand story titled “A Sweet Legacy in Every Bite,” describing the wafers as inspired by European pastry traditions. At the bottom of the label, another circled section reads, “Let me know if you want a version tailored to a specific flavor (e.g., hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla), region (e.g., Italian-inspired, Turkish-made), or tone (e.g., premium, kids-focused, playful, retro).”

The original poster did not name the brand in the post. However, several commenters said they recognized the packaging and identified the brand as Masseria Cafe. One commenter wrote, “Masseria Cafe,” in response to a request to “name the brand.”

Another commenter said the brand had also used AI-generated text on its website. They wrote that the brand’s old “our story” page said something like, “Masseria was the name of one of the bosses of the Genovese family in NYC back about 100 years ago.”

According to this commenter, the website has since been updated to a new version, which describes “masseria” as a term for a working farm in the Puglia region of Italy, and connects the name to Italian farmhouse cooking traditions.

One commenter said this was not the first time this exact image had been shared online, writing, “A different photo of the exact same AI description was posted a few months ago. This was the brand they named.” Such packaging oversights can happen in fast-moving consumer goods, like when a Tiktoker ordered Chick-fil-A at a Fifa World Cup match and noticed something on the packaging.

Some commenters questioned how the mistake made it through the packaging process. One person asked, “How does this not get caught somewhere between the bored interns desk and the packaging facility?” Another responded by suggesting the work may have been outsourced, writing that there was “no intern” and it was “probably a drop shipper sitting on a laptop in Bali.”

A user identifying themselves as working in food packaging said errors like this are caught “a couple times a month” in their line of work, and are usually fixed before products reach shelves. They added, “2 prompts is pretty bad tho. Usually for us it’s 1 or some bad ai photo.”

Other commenters speculated about whether the packaging error was intentional as a marketing tactic. One wrote, “selling through misprints no doubt, but hey all press is good press, right?” Another said, “It’s just free advertising for them, which is why they did it. It jumps on the AI hype train. And even if it was an accident, now they have decided to keep it.”

A different commenter pushed back on that theory, writing, “Not everything is a conspiracy, people really can be stupid and lazy.” Another user, identifying as a graphic designer, wrote, “As a graphic designer, I would absolutely not change a thing about this design. If someone is lazy enough to give me this text then.”

One commenter referenced the “Crafted with care” line printed on the packaging itself, joking, “Crafted With Don’t Care™.” This isn’t the first time a fast-food photo has sparked online debate, like when a dad posted a photo of his son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal fries and the portion size left people at a loss for words.

Some commenters raised the possibility that the brand is a small operation with limited staff. One wrote that the business “is a fairly small restaurant chain with 5 locations” and that “there may have been only one or two people involved in package design, with a manager who just rubber-stamped it.”

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