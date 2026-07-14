A dad posted a photo of his son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal fries, and the portion size left people at a loss for words

A father recently shared a photo on Reddit showing the amount of fries his son received in a McDonald’s Happy Meal, and the image quickly drew a flood of reactions from people online. The photo, posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, shows a hand holding up a small red McDonald’s fry container with only a few fries inside.

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The Reddit post appeared to resonate with many people, with hundreds of commenters weighing in on the portion size, McDonald’s pricing, and the fast food chain’s overall value. The reactions ranged from humorous to critical, with many users sharing their own experiences.

This is not the first time McDonald’s Happy Meal fries have drawn attention online. In an older TikTok video, a woman named KC (@kcfiguringitout) filmed herself in a car holding up a small McDonald’s fry container, seemingly shocked by how little it contained. “Did y’all know this is the f***ing fry that they give you with a Happy Meal? A bucket, what is this? What is this?” she said in the clip.

Former McDonald’s employees say portion control was strictly enforced at the chain

One of the most upvoted comments on the Reddit post came from a user who claimed to have worked at McDonald’s. “I used to actually fill up the fry boxes when I worked at McDonald’s, including these little ones,” they wrote. https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinfuriating/comments/1uw3qgl/my_son_got_a_happy_meal_from_mcdonalds_today/

“The managers would always be super-anal about the portions, often pouring out the ‘excess.’ They had a scale and everything. Of course, if you weigh the fries properly, they don’t even remotely fill up the box. I just ignored that, and served fries the way I would like to be served.”

That comment drew a chain of replies, including one sarcastic response: “This is why McDonald’s now needs to charge $14 for a Big Mac. I bet you didn’t even think of the share holders as you are throwing away tens of pennies per shift.”

Another commenter, who also claimed to have worked at McDonald’s, described a specific technique they said was taught during training. “They sent us on a course that included how to squeeze the bottom of the fry carton and let the fries lightly sprinkle in, it would look full but as soon as you put it on the tray it opened and they would fall below the opening,” they wrote. “You would get half the fries of normal.”

A separate commenter said their experience at McDonald’s around 20 years ago was different, adding that this was not in the US. “We were explicitly told to max out those containers to the limit and then some to make sure they would spill out into the bags,” they wrote.

Several commenters also pointed to McDonald’s pricing as a bigger issue than the portion size alone. One user suggested the chain is “dying because it’s food aimed at poor people and it’s become expensive,” a comment that received 176 upvotes.

Another added that “McDonald’s is now more expensive than lunch at Portillo’s, Culver’s, or any other chain burger with a higher standard for their ingredients.” A separate commenter claimed that a quarter pound combo now costs “up to $18” in some locations. Similar pricing debates have recently focused on Burger King’s new combo prices and what people forgot about fast food value.

One commenter attempted to break down what the fry savings might mean at scale for McDonald’s. According to their calculations, which were posted in the comments and have not been independently verified, saving around 20 fries per serving across all franchises could amount to roughly $1.4 to $1.7 million in savings per day for the company.

Some users also clarified what the Happy Meal fry portion actually is. According to one commenter, the size depends on what else is ordered with the meal. “That’s a small. You get that if you don’t get the apple slices too. If you get fries and apple slices, you get the kid sized fry,” they wrote.

Another user added that McDonald’s made a change “well over a decade ago” so that customers now receive “a tiny fry and apple slices or two tiny fries which should about equal one small fry.” The portion size of a kids meal has become a topic of debate at other restaurants as well.

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