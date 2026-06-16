The portion size of a kid’s steak at Longhorn Steakhouse is the latest victim of shrinkflation, and some think ‘cheap’ adults ‘ruined it for the kids’

The portion size of a kids’ steak at LongHorn Steakhouse has become the latest focal point in the growing conversation around shrinkflation. A viral TikTok video posted by content creator Lewis, who goes by the handle @tv.lewis_, has sparked a heated debate regarding what exactly constitutes a fair serving size for a child.

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The video, which has already garnered more than 138,700 views and was spotted by BroBible, features a photo of a steak that appears significantly smaller than what many customers might expect from a restaurant chain. In the video, Lewis highlights the discrepancy between the expected portion and the reality of the meal. The text overlay on the video says, “Idk if I want to be mad or laugh. This is the alleged size of long horns kids meal steak these days.”

While the takeout container in the image also contains a lobster tail, which Lewis noted was placed on the wrong plate, the steak itself is the primary concern. It is small enough that it barely occupies a corner of the container, sitting alongside a modest serving of mac and cheese. Lewis explained in the caption, “Disregard the lobster tail being on the wrong plate. Let’s talk about this steak. LongHorn served this as a kids’ steak and then told me all kids’ steaks are now 4 oz. If that’s the case, the menu should reflect it because this portion is wild.”

Shrinkflation is a widespread and unfortunate reality for many consumers today

It is worth noting that LongHorn Steakhouse does not explicitly list the steak size for its kids’ meal on the online menu. This lack of transparency is exactly what makes the current situation so frustrating for diners. According to data from WebstaurantStore, a standard serving size for sirloin steak, which is the specific cut used for the kids’ meal, is typically 8 to 10 ounces for an adult. A 4-ounce portion is generally considered to be more appropriate for a breakfast or a light corporate lunch, rather than a full dinner entrée.

Shrinkflation is a widespread and unfortunate reality for many consumers today. As explained by Taste of Home, this phenomenon occurs when restaurants or corporations keep prices the same or even raise them while quietly reducing the size of the portions they serve. Data from Yelp shows that this trend is quite extensive. Between 2021 and 2022, 47 states saw an increase in inflation-related complaints, and 35 states reported an increase of more than 25 percent in such complaints during that same period.

Image by tv.lewis_/TikTok

The primary drivers behind these changes are usually rising food costs, ingredient shortages, higher wages, and broader supply chain issues. The result is that customers often feel blindsided, discovering that their meal is smaller only after it arrives at their table.

There is an interesting backstory to why this particular menu item has been under such scrutiny. According to Chowhound, the LongHorn kids’ sirloin has historically been a popular money-saving hack for adults. It was previously listed as a 6-ounce steak, which was the same Renegade sirloin offered on the adult menu, for roughly $10.

In contrast, the adult version of that same steak, served with a loaded baked potato, typically costs close to $20. Adults have often ordered the kids’ meal, especially for takeout, because many locations do not allow adults to order from the kids’ menu while dining in. If the portion size has indeed dropped to 4 ounces without any clear disclosure on the menu, the financial appeal of this hack changes quite a bit.

The reaction from the public has been deeply divided. Some people are quick to blame the adults who have been using the kids’ menu to save money. One top comment on the video read, “Yep, the cheap grown people trying to cheat the system ruined it for the kids.” Others, however, are far more critical of the corporation itself.

One person remarked, “Blaming the adults that order a kids meal instead of the greedy corporations that make MILLIONS a year in revenue is crazy.” Another commenter pointed out, “Oh….we are back in the era of defending corporations with our lives? Y’all are assuming it’s adults instead of just saying a corporation is still shrinking KIDS meals.” Another user added, “It’s crazy people think ordering a smaller meal is a ‘scam.’”

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