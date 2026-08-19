Rosie O’Donnell returned to the late-night desk this Monday as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and immediately made it clear she isn’t holding back. It’s been quite a while since she sat in that specific chair, as she noted she hasn’t been behind a television desk in over 30 years, Deadline reported.

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She kicked things off by reflecting on her time hosting The Rosie O’Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002. In a classic bit of sarcasm, she pointed out that while we dealt with international conflict, climate concerns, and presidential scandals back in the 90s, things today feel anything but calm.

The comedian spent a significant portion of her monologue addressing her recent life changes, specifically her move to Ireland. She told the audience she had been living there for the past two years because of “Mango Mussolini,” a nickname she used to refer to Donald Trump. She mentioned reading Project 2025 and deciding she had to get out of the country. She joked that she chose Ireland because it’s a place where people are driven to drink regardless of who is running their country.

O’Donnell is clearly not letting the pressure change her approach to the stage

Moving to another country with children is never easy, and O’Donnell shared a funny anecdote about her child, Clay, who was 11 at the time. She explained that she begged Clay to keep their move quiet to avoid the press and paparazzi. Naturally, that didn’t go as planned. Clay went to school and told the entire class about the situation.

O’Donnell impersonated the conversation, saying Clay told classmates, “I’m very sorry, I won’t be able to graduate sixth grade with you. I’m being forced to move to another country because the president of the United States hates my mother.” She added a little personal commentary to that story, noting, “But in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more.”

She looked directly into the camera, offered a wave, and addressed the President with a grin. She said, “Hi, I know you’re watching!” It’s a signature moment for her, especially given their long-standing public feud. She doesn’t seem worried about any potential fallout regarding her commentary either.

Earlier this month, while appearing on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, she discussed the possibility of being censored by the FCC or Brendan Carr. She was defiant, saying, “What are they gonna say, that you can’t say that?” She added that she doesn’t listen to them and doesn’t pay any heed to them.

Her appearance on the show happened just hours before a significant legal development involving the network. ABC filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the FCC. The network is alleging that the regulatory actions and investigations they have faced are part of a retaliatory campaign by the Trump administration intended to curb their free speech.

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