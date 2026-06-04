Thousands of pages deleted from Consumer protection bureau website as Trump administration seeks to ‘undermine an agency that’s helped people’

"This is a desire to delete the story of the CFPB up until now."

As reported by The Guardian, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently wiped at least 2,200 webpages from its official site, a move that effectively scrubs over a decade of institutional history. If you’ve ever relied on the agency’s resources for consumer advisories, press releases, or congressional testimonies, you’ll find that a huge portion of that documentation has simply vanished.

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This digital housecleaning, which took place last month, targets content published before President Trump began his second term, leaving a gaping hole in public records dating back to the agency’s formation in 2010. It’s hard not to see this as a deliberate strategy. Experts tracking the situation suggest this isn’t just a simple website update, but a calculated effort to reframe the agency’s narrative.

Tom Feltner, the associate director of consumer policy at Americans for Financial Reform, put it bluntly. “This is a desire to delete the story of the CFPB up until now and to start telling a new story, that the CFPB is in the way of innovation and that the CFPB is hurting, rather than helping, consumers,” Feltner said. He brings a unique perspective to this, having served as a policy adviser to senior leadership at the agency before departing in December of 2025.

It’s a massive blow to digital transparency

The atmosphere at the bureau has been tense for quite a while. Last February, President Trump tapped Russell Vought, the White House budget director, to serve as the acting director of the CFPB. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Vought was a key architect of Project 2025, a policy roadmap that explicitly called for the total abolition of the bureau.

Since taking the helm, Vought has wasted little time. He has ordered staff to halt all work, abandoned dozens of pending enforcement cases, and attempted to clear out the majority of the agency’s workforce. While a federal judge has blocked these firing attempts as part of an ongoing lawsuit from the staff union, internal filings show leadership is still pushing to slash the headcount from 1,174 down to just 556.

How did the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau go from America’s consumer watchdog to a corporate protector? Listen to @sarahsholder @NBuhayar and @coulterjones on the Big Take podcast. https://t.co/vLVcpArrsd — Bloomberg (@business) June 1, 2026

For those of us who follow tech and policy, the loss of these resources is particularly frustrating. The agency was built in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, specifically to protect people from predatory financial products and to hold large institutions accountable. Over the years, it has been responsible for returning more than $21bn to consumers in the form of canceled debts and monetary compensation.

Adam Rust, director of financial services at the Consumer Federation of America, noted that the bureau effectively rebalanced the odds between regular people and big banks. “But industry doesn’t like the mission, and Russell Vought has implemented their wishes to undermine it,” Rust added.

The scale of the deletion is staggering. By comparing the current site to historical snapshots from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, it’s clear that everything from know-your-rights guides for veterans to mandatory congressional testimonies has been culled. Even speeches from Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was instrumental in the agency’s creation, have been pulled.

It’s not just the old content that’s suffering, though. The agency’s newsroom has slowed to a crawl, with only 18 posts appearing between February 2025 and March 2026. This is a sharp contrast to the 28 posts published in December 2024 alone, which covered everything from cracking down on data brokers to holding major banks accountable for fraud on payment apps.

Perhaps most concerning is the removal of accessibility features. A menu that allowed users to translate the site into Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Russian, Arabic, and Haitian Creole has been removed. At a time when consumer complaints are hitting record highs, reaching 5.4 million in 2025, which is double the 2024 count, limiting language access feels like a major step backward. Chi Chi Wu, director of consumer reporting and data advocacy at the National Consumer Law Center, pointed out that limited-proficiency English speakers are often the ones most vulnerable to exploitation.

The agency has attempted to address the outcry by adding a link that redirects users to a third-party archive of past releases. However, a review of these links shows that many of them are broken, meaning the information is effectively gone for most users. As Feltner noted, telling people to hunt for government information on a third-party site sends a very specific message. It feels like the government is signaling that it is no longer interested in offering this information to the public, which is a disappointing turn for an agency meant to serve as a watchdog for the people.

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