Former Comcast employee in Connecticut alleges workers were tied to chairs and hit with cream pies over sales goals

A former Comcast employee in Connecticut has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of allowing a disturbing workplace culture. The complaint claims workers who failed to meet sales goals were publicly humiliated in a practice that allegedly involved being tied to chairs and struck in the face with cream pies while co-workers watched and recorded the incidents.

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According to Brobible, the lawsuit was filed by David Figueroa of Meriden in Connecticut Superior Court on July 9. He is seeking more than $15,000 in damages from Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC, which operates under the Comcast/Xfinity name.

The complaint alleges the incidents took place at a Comcast store in Plainville. Figueroa claims the punishments were part of a workplace policy designed to pressure employees into meeting sales targets and improving customer survey scores.

It almost sounds unbelievable until you see what the lawsuit claims

According to the New Haven Register, the lawsuit alleges the store manager required employees to “tie the lowest-ranked sales consultant… to a chair” before “smashing a cream pie” into that employee’s face. The complaint claims the acts caused physical injuries, humiliation, and emotional harm.

A Comcast store in Connecticut is getting sued for allegedly cream pie-ing workers who performed poorly.



Workers claim the manager would tie the worst performing employees to a chair and 'violently smash a cream pie in their face'. pic.twitter.com/X0o5ha4wZI — Pubity (@pubity) August 2, 2026

Figueroa also alleges the manager instructed staff members to take part in the punishments and record them on video. The lawsuit further claims a publicly displayed sales ranking chart identified employees who had already received the punishment or were at risk of receiving it next.

The allegations have emerged alongside other recent workplace disputes involving employee treatment. In one case, a woman said her Gen Z coworker claimed she had left a previous job because of bullying before later being fired from a new workplace.

The complaint includes claims of constructive discharge and negligent supervision. It also alleges Comcast, through its employees and managers, created “an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment.” According to the filing, the policy was intended to increase company revenue by intimidating underperforming workers.

Figueroa says he reported the alleged conduct to a Comcast regional manager. He claims he explained that the policy made him uncomfortable and left him questioning whether he could continue working for the company. According to the lawsuit, the regional manager never followed up on his complaint.

Another recent workplace dispute centered on how company policies were allegedly enforced. An Alabama woman claimed she was fired over TikTok videos while coworkers who did the same allegedly kept their jobs.

The filing states Figueroa suffered lost wages, economic damages, emotional distress, damage to his reputation, loss of employment benefits, and a reduced enjoyment of life because of the alleged workplace environment.

In a statement to WFSB News, a Comcast spokesperson said, “zero tolerance for harassment” applies at the company. The spokesperson added that Comcast disagrees with the allegations and their characterization. Because the matter is in litigation, the company said it will respond through the legal process.

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